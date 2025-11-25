I’m A Celebrity’s Ruby Wax reveals how she accidentally outed ex-husband in her memoir

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Ruby Wax revealed that she accidentally outed her ex-husband in her first book after marrying two gay men.

Speaking to Paloma Faith on her Mad, Sad and Bad podcast, the comedian said she began dating later in life, surrounding herself with homosexuals because they thought she was a “riot”.

Scared of her father, she said: “I didn’t really date till I was much older. I was so scared of him, so I couldn’t. I never was funny, so I only had homosexuals around me.”

“I went the other way, I married two homosexuals” – Ruby Wax on marring two gay men

“I married a homosexual… I went the other way, I married two homosexuals,” Wax added. “I can say that now because earlier on, I would have been kicked out of the country.”

Wax moved to the UK in 1977 from the United States to study acting and later trained at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama.

The 72-year-old said she was heartbroken after discovering her gay husband’s sexuality. “One guy – I really loved him,” she said. “I mean, my right arm is really strong.”

“Under the bed was male porno” – Wax finding out her ex-husband was gay

She explained how she found out: “I knew something was wrong because under the bed was male porno, and I thought, ‘Well, we have the same taste in genitalia’… I was devastated.”

After their divorce, she revealed her ex-husband disappeared for 30 years, adding she still doesn’t know where he is.

Wax revealed that she unintentionally outed her ex-husband in her first memoir, How Do You Want Me?, despite changing his name in the book.

“I outed him. That’s why I think he’s angry” – Wax on outing her husband in her memoir

Wax explained that it was Alan Rickman who advised her to disguise her ex’s identity: “I wrote my first book. Rickman said, ‘Change his name.’ So I said, ‘Michael and I got married in Las Vegas,’ and then I talked about his homosexuality, and I realised his parents would know exactly who ‘Michael’ was.”

The TV icon concluded: “I outed him. That’s why I think he’s angry.”

She recalled a time after their divorce when her lavender-marriage ex stood her up after writing to her, asking to meet in Hawaii for dinner.

“He said, ‘I’m not going to let you ruin the second half of my life like you did the first,’” Wax said, expressing how shocked she was.

