Hunter Doohan talks queer visibility and advice for young actors as he poses for latest magazine shoot

Hunter Doohan is opening up about the importance of queer visibility in Hollywood and sharing hard-earned advice for young actors chasing their dreams.

In his cover interview with The Greatest, the Wednesday star spoke candidly about navigating the film industry as a young actor.

“I guess it’s pretty hard to push through when you start collecting rejections and, most importantly, questioning your talent,” Doohan explained. “Part of it really is an endurance game. If this is all you can see yourself doing, then stick it out. Make your own projects, don’t wait for your first opportunity!

“The other side seems to keep targeting the LGBTQ+ community… Why are you so obsessed with us?” – Hunter Doohan on the next queer slogan

Moving on to fashion, Doohan praised former Attitude cover star and iconic designer Donatella Versace, who recently posted a photo wearing a Protect the Dolls shirt by designer Connor Ives.

When asked to come up with the next queer slogan, he replied, “First of all, hell yeah to Donatella. Protect the Dolls!” That’s a hard one to beat and I don’t want to trivialise what’s going on in the world by coming up with a bad one.

“But maybe, because the other side seems to keep targeting the LGBTQIA + community. Why are you so obsessed with us?”

Currently shooting Sébastien Vanicek’s new Evil Dead Burn installment in New Zealand, Doohan also touched on being apart from his producer husband Fielder Jewett, whom he married in 2022.

He said, “I always feel a little homesick when I first get to a new place, so I’d love to teleport home for a night to be with my husband Fielder and my cat Bitty.”

“It strikes to the very core, being a gay person” – Doohan on queer fans identifying with Wednesday

The actor, who plays Tyler Galpin in Netflix‘s Wednesday, recently spoke to Attitude about why he feels the hit series resonates so strongly with queer audiences.

Doohan underwent a dramatic shift in storyline from seasons one to two – from charming barista and love interest to protagonist Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), to inmate at Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital after being revealed as a Hyde.

He explained the sense of being different is central to why many LGBTQ+ viewers identify with the show’s ‘Outcast’ characters – who grapple with hidden strengths and abilities in a world that misunderstands them.

Doohan said: “I think that’s kind of why I, and other people, have connected to Tim Burton‘s work in general. But, yeah, I mean, that just strikes to kind of the very core being… you know, a gay person is feeling like an outsider from such a young age. So, yeah, that’s kind of just intertwined.”

Hunter Doohan covers The Greatest (Image: The Greatest/Domino.)

