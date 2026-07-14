Hunter Doohan says he ‘can’t picture’ hiding his sexuality in Hollywood

Hunter Doohan has opened up about being an out gay actor in Hollywood, saying he “can’t picture” living any other way.

In an interview with People, he reflected on the importance of living authentically and the support he receives from husband Fielder Jewett.

“I kind of just can’t picture going through life any other way; hiding would just be awful,” said Doohan, who married the producer in June 2022 after they first met on Tinder. The couple’s wedding ceremony was officiated by Doohan’s Your Honor co-star Bryan Cranston.

“I think just because we’ve been together for so long since any of this really happened” – Hunter Doohan on husband Fielder Jewett

Calling the opportunity to be visible as an LGBTQ+ public figure a “real blessing”, the actor said any downsides are far outweighed by the positives. Doohan also praised Jewett for supporting him throughout his career, describing having his husband by his side as “incredible”.

“I think just because we’ve been together for so long since any of this really happened,” says Doohan. “When I met him, I was telling him excitedly about which short films I was auditioning for.”

The actor added that having both Jewett and a close-knit circle of friends in Los Angeles has helped him find stability despite spending months at a time filming away from home.

“It always seems like a lot of us are kind of in and out of town, and to finally find a group that I always feel connected to – because I think that was something I struggled with for a long time. I felt like I was coming in and out of my real life, because nothing shoots in L.A. and so I was always leaving for six months at a time – and now I feel like I’ve really found a balance of feeling like I’m living my life while I’m also away,” he said.

What did Doohan tell Attitude about Wednesday?

The actor, who plays Tyler Galpin in Netflix‘s Wednesday, recently spoke to Attitude about why he feels the hit series resonates so strongly with queer audiences.

Doohan underwent a dramatic shift in storyline from seasons one to two – from charming barista and love interest to protagonist Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), to inmate at Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital after being revealed as a Hyde.

He explained the sense of being different is central to why many LGBTQ+ viewers identify with the show’s ‘Outcast’ characters – who grapple with hidden strengths and abilities in a world that misunderstands them.

Doohan said: “I think that’s kind of why I, and other people, have connected to Tim Burton‘s work in general. But, yeah, I mean, that just strikes to kind of the very core being… you know, a gay person is feeling like an outsider from such a young age. So, yeah, that’s kind of just intertwined.”