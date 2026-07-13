Essex Reform UK leader says Pride library books could be ‘upsetting’ for parents

The leader of Essex County Council has said some books featured in Pride Month displays in the county’s libraries could be “upsetting” for parents.

Peter Harris, whose Reform UK administration took control of the authority in May, said the council is reviewing its policy on themed displays after several libraries continued marking Pride Month despite earlier guidance issued to staff.

At the beginning of June, library employees were told not to promote events beyond their day-to-day activities. The move followed comments from cabinet member Chris Hossack, who said the council’s 74 libraries would no longer promote themed events.

“Some of the items that I saw, I felt were inappropriate” – Peter Harris on Pride Month books in libraries

Several branches, including Chelmsford Central, Writtle and Harlow, however, put together Pride displays throughout the month. The council later said there was “no ban” on Pride events in libraries and that only the social media promotion of some themed days, weeks and months had been paused.

Speaking to BBC News, Harris said the council’s approach to library displays had not yet been finalised.

“Our libraries should represent and display things for all residents and not just for something that might be deemed as ideological and something that is potentially upsetting for parents of children,” he said. “Some of the items that I saw, I felt were inappropriate.”

Asked what those items were, Harris did not identify any specific books or displays.

Where is campaign group Save Our Libraries Essex organising a protest?

He added that guidance given to library staff “need to be clarified” and said “whatever displays that are put on should be age appropriate”.

Harris also said libraries would continue to recognise occasions including International Women’s Day, Black History Month and Windrush Day.

The issue is expected to be discussed at a full meeting of Essex County Council on Tuesday, where councillors will also receive petitions signed by thousands of residents.

Ahead of the meeting, campaign group Save Our Libraries Essex is organising a protest outside County Hall. Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat councillors are expected to attend.

How have councillors responded?

Liberal Democrat councillor David King criticised the council’s response to the displays, saying: “The manner of the new administration’s decision and how it has been read, and their reaction to Pride material is chilling – for all of those for whom Pride is important to their sense of belonging and inclusion in our society.”

Conservative group leader Lee Scott said no complaints had been raised about Pride displays in libraries while his group was running the council.

Harris disputed that claim. “I’ve seen countless emails and countless calls from residents that are backing this decision that we’ve made,” he said.