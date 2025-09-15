Wednesday star Hunter Doohan on his body transformation for Season 2: ‘I wanted to look as capable as possible’

Hunter Doohan has dished on the incredible body transformation he underwent ahead of filming Wednesday’s second season.

The actor, who plays Tyler Galpin in the hit Netflix series, underwent a dramatic shift in storyline – from charming barista and love interest to protagonist Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), to inmate at Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital after being revealed as a Hyde.

In the Wednesday universe, a Hyde is a rare and dangerous type of outcast. Though human in appearance, Hydes transform into monstrous, hunchbacked creatures when triggered by trauma or chemical inducement.

“You read the script and it’s like, Chained, shirtless, hmm – there’s a layer of vanity” – Hunter Doohan on filming Wednesday Season 2

Tyler’s arc picks up after his Season 1 transformation, which culminated in his capture. Season 2 finds him isolated, shirtless and restrained with chains – with Doohan drawing inspiration from The Silence of the Lambs for his portrayal.

“I kind of just sat in my apartment chained up a lot,” he joked to Out. “You read the script and it’s like, Chained, shirtless, hmm – there’s a layer of vanity. You want to look your best. But I tried to make sense of it too, because obviously, when Tyler turns into Hyde, is where he has his full strength and power, but we do establish he has some of his ability when he’s in his human form.

“There’s moments in the season where I throw somebody across a room just as Tyler. Can’t do that in real life, but wanted to try my best to look as capable as possible. I wanted him to feel feral and like a caged animal, a little bit.”

“It strikes to the very core, being a gay person” – Doohan on queer fans identifying with Wednesday

During a recent interview with Attitude, Doohan opened up about why Wednesday resonates so strongly with queer audiences, comparing the show’s themes of otherness to his own experiences of growing up gay.

The actor explained the sense of being different is central to why many LGBTQ+ viewers identify with the show’s ‘Outcast’ characters – who grapple with hidden strengths and abilities in a world that misunderstands them.

He said: “I think that’s kind of why I, and other people, have connected to Tim Burton‘s work in general. But, yeah, I mean, that just strikes to kind of the very core being… you know, a gay person is feeling like an outsider from such a young age. So, yeah, that’s kind of just intertwined.”

Wednesday Season 2, Part 2 is available to stream now on Netflix.