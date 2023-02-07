Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman ‘so angry’ Kit Connor was forced to come out as bisexual

Alice Oseman has condemned how Heartstopper actor Kit Connor was forced to come out publicly as bisexual last year.

Attitude’s Person of the Year and latest cover star has described the controversy as “anti-Heartstopper.”



Actor Kit disclosed his sexuality last year, tweeting: “back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye [sic].”

The star had faced accusations of ‘queer-baiting’ after he was cast as Nick in the hit Netflix TV series, based on Alice’s original graphic novels.

“Why would an 18-year-old know exactly who they are?”

“It made me so angry,” Alice tells Attitude in a new interview. “I care about this cast so deeply. I feel like a parent figure.”



Alice continued: “What people were saying to him was so anti-Heartstopper. How could you watch the show and then do that to him?”



The star furthermore told interviewer Juno Dawson: “Truly idiotic. Why would an 18-year-old know exactly who they are?”

Elsewhere in their interview, Alice said: “It’s funny that an ace/aro author is writing romance, but that’s what authors do! People write things they don’t know about; fantasy and sci-fi; and our skill as an author is to put yourself in someone else’s shoes.

“Ace/aro people can still enjoy romance! It’s complicated, and not all ace and aro people feel the same about things. I’ve always enjoyed romance stories, and it’s fun to write one.”



Alice was today unveiled as the leader of the annual Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley list of 2023.

They designed a bespoke illustrated image for their Attitude cover moment and will be honoured at a special lunch to mark the publication of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley.

The lunch takes place on Friday 10 February at Rosewood London.