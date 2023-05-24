Heartstopper season 2: Netflix releases first look images and we are so excited

The hype for Heartstopper season 2 is real and brand new photos of the upcoming season have just dropped.

Show creator Alice Oseman’s beloved series is back after a fantastic first season and it seems, true to the graphic novels, the gang are heading to Paris.

Charlie and Nick. (Image: Netflix)

In season 2, unforeseen challenges lay ahead for this group of LGBTQ+ teens navigating high school and early romances.

However, Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) are gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes in the new images as Nick holds a Paris map.

Charlie in Heartstopper. (Image: Netflix) Nick in Heartstopper. (Image: Netflix)

“Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends,” the synopsis reads.

“With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

In the images, Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) appear on a balcony looking over Paris. Meanwhile, Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) are at the cinema sharing a snug sofa.

Tara and Darcy. (Image: Netflix) Tao and Elle. (Image: Netflix)

The side character of Isaac (Tobie Donovan) is set to have a more substantial role in the upcoming series.

Alice previously revealed that Isaac will explore his sexuality: “Asexuality will be discussed on TV in a big way. I’m excited. I hope it’ll change the world.”

In the new images, Tobie appears cradling a mountain of books in a very aesthetic bookshop.

Isaac in Heartstopper. (Image: Netflix)

Announcing the new images, executive producer Patrick Walkers said: “Continuing the story of Nick, Charlie and the rest of the Heartstopper gang for Season 2 has been an absolute privilege.”

“Alice Oseman and I have been able to watch the actors evolve their performances in every way, and this season is so emotional because of their amazing work. Get ready!”

Heartstopper season 2 drops on Netflix August 3rd.