Fire Island and Jennifer Coolidge and more win at GALECA’s Dorian TV Awards 

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics has named the winners of its 15th Dorian TV Awards.

Showbiz satire The Other Two was crowned Best LGBTQ TV Show. The show charts siblings Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and Cary (Drew Tarver) dealing with their brother’s ChaseDreams (Case Walker) viral success.

Last year, Heartstopper won the acclaimed Best LGBTQ TV Show category.

Andrew Ahn-directed Fire Island, a queer spin on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, picked up Best TV Movie or Miniseries.

The legendary Jennifer Coolidge won Best Supporting Drama Performance for her exceptional role as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus.

Coolidge also won a TV Icon award. Previous recipients include Christine Baranski and Cassandra Peterson, a.k.a Elvira.

Other awards spotlighted the performance of Somebody Somewhere‘s Bridget Everett and The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri. They won Best Comedy Performance and Best Supporting Comedy Performance, respectively.

HBO’s final season of Succession won Best Drama and star Sarah Snook was awarded Best Drama Performance.

Additionally, Best Comedy went to Abbott Elementary. Quinta Brunson’s mockumentary follows a group of passionate and determined Philadelphia teachers.

“Sykes is enjoying a banner year, scoring laughs and jabs.”

Nabbing Best TV Musical Performance, Ariana DeBose received an award for her iconic Angela Bassett viral tribute at the BAFTA Film Awards last March.

GALECA’s special Wilde Wit award, for “a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse,” went to lauded comedian Wanda Sykes.

GALECA’s press release read: “Sykes is enjoying a banner year, scoring laughs and jabs as jaded record exec Shuli Kucerac on The Other Two, and as one of Velma’s lesbian moms on that new animated mystery-comedy from producer Mindy Kaling.”

Furthermore, Elliot Page joined the LGBTQIA+ TV Trailblazer club. Previous award winners include Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Jerrod Carmichael.

The award is given to entertainment figures who create “art that inspires empathy, truth, and equity.”

Page came out as trans in real life in 2020 and in the most recent installment of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy in which he plays Viktor Hargreeves.