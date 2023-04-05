Ariana DeBose reprises iconic BAFTA moment at the London Palladium

Ariana DeBose has reprised her iconic moment from the BAFTAs at her recent concert in London and honestly, we can’t love her more!

The Oscar-winner took to The London Palladium for a one-night-only concert on Saturday (1 April)

As well as discussing her experiences in film, TV and on Broadway, the West Side Story star used it as an opportunity to reprise perhaps her greatest musical moment.

In a TikTok posted by Ariana on her own account the star can be seen doing a call and response with the audience. Ariana sang “Angela, Angela, Angela” and held the microphone out for the audience to respond, “Did the thing.”

What makes it even better is that it appears to have been incorporated into a rendition of Madonna’s ‘Vogue’.

Talk about queer excellence.

In February the actress performed at the BAFTA film awards where she sang ‘Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves’ and ‘We Are Family’.

In the middle of it Ariana broke into a self-styled rap highlighting the female nominees.

The most memorable part (which we’re know you’re familiar with already) was “Angela Basset did the thing. Viola Davis, my woman king.”

This one refrain took on a life on its own and became a viral sensation with many lip syncing on TikTok and giving us their versions. Some better than others.

However, the rap drew some criticism initially for being “cringe.” As a result, Ariana deactivated her Twitter account.

A few days later Ariana recognised the positive reaction she’d had commenting “Honestly I love this” to one Instagram post of memes.

We love to see Ariana rising above it all!