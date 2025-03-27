Elton John and Brandi Carlile announce new ITV special hosted by Dan Levy

Ahead of their upcoming joint album release, Elton John and Brandi Carlile are coming to a television screen near you.

The musicians have announced an upcoming TV special entitled An Evening With Elton John and Brandi Carlile which is due to drop on ITV1 on 19 April. Ahead of its UK airing, it will first broadcast in the States on CBS on 6 April.

The special was filmed last night at the London Palladium and is said to have featured debut performances of songs from the pair’s new album Who Believes In Angels?, as well as “captivating stories about the pair’s careers and friendship, and special renditions of timeless classics from each star’s catalogues.”

The show was hosted by none other than Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy.

One of the songs performed was the LP’s second single, ‘Swing For The Fences’ for which the pair released a gorgeous Xavier Dolan-directed music video earlier this month. Other new tracks performed include ‘Little Richard’s Bible’ and ‘You Before Me’.

The ‘Rocket Man’ singer and Carlile also sang covers of Patsy Cline’s ‘Crazy’ and ‘He’ll Have To Go’ by Jim Reeves, as well as a number of classics from Elton’s repertoire such as ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’, ‘Your Song’, ‘Tiny Dancer’, ‘The Joke’, ‘The Story’ and ‘Bennie And The Jets’. The final performance of the night was a rendition of ‘I’m Still Standing’.

In between performances, the pair sit down with Levy, who is a friend of both artists, to chat about their history together, their new album and what it was like to be in the Palladium. Fans can also expect to see appearances from many famous faces as celebrity pals like Dua Lipa, Chappell Roan, Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith also featured in the show via video messages in which they share their memories with the musicians.

“As far as I’m concerned, this is the start of my career Mark 2”- Elton John

Who Believes In Angels? drops in full on 4 April. Speaking about the project earlier this year, Elton revealed it was a struggle to make. “This record was one of the toughest I’ve ever made, but it was also one of the greatest musical experiences of my life, ” he said. “It has given me a place where I know I can move forward. Who Believes In Angels? feels like going into another era and I’m pushing the door open to come into the future.

“I have everything I’ve done behind me and it’s been brilliant, amazing. But this is the new start for me. As far as I’m concerned, this is the start of my career Mark 2.”

An Evening With Elton John And Brandi Carlile will air on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player on Saturday 19 April and on CBS on Sunday 6 April.