Drag Race star Detox comes out as trans: ‘Cat’s outta the bag!’

Legendary RuPaul’s Drag Race star Detox has come out as trans and we couldn’t be happier for her.

The drag icon, who initially appeared on season five of the reality competition, was performing alongside fellow Drag Race alumni and former DWV band member Willam in Chicago when she revealed her news during a rendition of the group’s parody song ‘Chow Down (At Chick-Fil-A)’.

In a TikTok capturing the moment, Detox can be seen on stage in a yellow gown. When she reaches to the lyric “I’m a top”, she changes it, declaring: “I’m trans now.”

Posting a comment under the video, Detox wrote, “Cat’s outta the bag!” Later, as reported by EW, Detox took to Instagram to discuss her news.

“I still haven’t really made the announcement,” she wrote. “But there have been signs!”

The drag queen later reposted an Instagram story shared by Willam where she expressed her love for her fellow queen.

“Seeing your face beam with excitement meant THE WORLD to me!” she wrote. “I love you so much.”

Detox and Willam’s performance in Chicago was organised by Drag PAC. As Them reported, the group is made up of a collection of former Drag Race contestants such as Jinx Monsoon, Monét X Change and Peppermint, all with the aim of encouraging Gen Z to show up and vote in the upcoming American election in November.

“Founded by global drag queen super stars, we’re here to engage, educate, and mobilize Gen Z voters and progressive allies to vote ahead the most consequential election for LGBTQ+ rights in our nation’s history,” Drag PAC shared explained in a post on Instagram.

“There are more than 41 million members of Gen Z who will be eligible to vote in November. As the fastest growing, most racially diverse, progressive and queer voting bloc in the country, our nation’s youngest voters have the power to fight back against the wave of anti-trans and anti-drag policies being pushed across the country.”