Drag Race’s Willam roasts British drag queens, RuPaul, and her latest lover

In the grand tradition of Paris is Burning, Willam is reading everyone, even a former back-breaking lover of hers.

While on The Shady Tour of Murray & Peter’s Haters Roast Willam took time to chat to Drag Race UK’s Crystal for Attitude and show off her roasting skills.

It’s getting hot!

Taking on British drag first Willam burns: “I don’t think you’re a British drag queen unless you have a 50-inch wig, a chip on your shoulder that you’re 19 and you were ‘born to do drag.’ Oh, some funky tights.”

Funky tights or not, we love our UK drag queens!

Willam is taking part in the Haters Roast (Image: Provided)

It’s not the first time US drag queens have come for their UK sisters during an Attitude interview. Last year Trixie Mattel and Katya read British queens for filth over their “zero beauty.”

After roasting British men (“I am a big fan of many of them.”) Crystal challenged Willam to roast her last lover.

Willam’s response was unashamedly candid. She said: “I got f****d for 2 hours, and then the next day I couldn’t walk and had a 6mm herniation in L5 S1. And I texted the guy, I was like, “Next time, I’m on top.”

It’s not really a read but an interesting story nonetheless!

Turning to RuPaul, Willam came out with: “I’m just so glad that she knows the difference between the trans flag and the trains flag now, remember when she posted that flag for transportation people…”

Willam was referencing the occasion when RuPaul confused the trans flag for a painting called Train Landscape.

Willam is taking part in the Haters Roast (Image: Provided)

Hosted by The Vivienne, Willam will be joined by Trinity the Tuck, Miz Cracker, Jimbo, Baga Chipz, Lawrence Chaney, Heidi N Closet, and Kandy Muse.

The Shady Tour will hit 12 stages across the UK including Glasgow, Manchester, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Liverpool, and Brighton. It will also stop in Oxford, Nottingham, Cardiff, Birmingham, and London’s iconic Eventim Apollo.

The nationwide tour is taking until 9 April.

Tickets are on sale now.