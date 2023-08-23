Doctor Who boss Russell T Davies drops massive hint over Yasmin Finney’s future on BBC show

Doctor Who boss Russell T Davies has dropped a potentially huge hint Yasmin Finney could be remaining as part of the cast for longer than first thought.

Finney was confirmed to be joining Doctor Who ahead of its 60th anniversary celebrations, with episodes set to air later this year.

She will star as a character named Rose opposite returning Doctor Who stars David Tennant – who played the iconic 10th incarnation of the Time Lord – and Catherine Tate, who played his assistant, Donna.

The Heartstopper star is thought to be heavily involved with the three special episodes to mark the occasion – but her possible future on the show beyond that is not clear.

“Yasmin Finney wrapped a few days ago, big hugs, see you soon”

However, showrunner Davies has teased we could be seeing more from Finney via his monthly column for Doctor Who Magazine (via Radio Times).

Davies suggested Finney was shooting at the same time as Millie Gibson. She will play the Doctor’s new companion when Ncuti Gatwa takes over in later episodes.

“I stand at the back of the studio,” Davies shared. “Millie catches my eye. We wave across the distance, but I don’t step in. They’re busy. Clock ticking.

“But around me, people are drawing in. Crew, office staff, actors. It’s been a week of goodbyes – Yasmin Finney wrapped a few days ago, big hugs, see you soon – but it all comes down to this. The last scene.”

It’s not yet been confirmed by the BBC if Finney will star in any further episodes – but we can at least cross our fingers for more!

She told Attitude last year how appearing on Doctor Who is an opportunity she’s long dreamed of.

Finney said: “I remember watching the bridesmaid episode with Catherine Tate and David Tennant and that was Russell’s most iconic episode to me back in the day. I remember watching it when I was eleven or twelve and thinking I’d love to be a part of that.

“And here I am, as a queer person as well. It really speaks volumes for the way the industry is going.

She added: “We’re going places and it’s becoming a more inclusive place.”

Doctor Who returns in November with three special episodes to coincide with the 60th anniversary.

Gatwa will take over formally as The Doctor in an episode set to air during the festive season.

Doctor Who returns later this year to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.