Freddie Fox cast as villain in new season of Doctor Who

The upcoming second season of Doctor Who is just around the corner and the BBC has just given us another reason to be excited for it with the casting of Freddie Fox as a new villain character.

Fox will be appearing in one episode of the show, which earlier this week dropped a new trailer for the upcoming season, starring opposite Ncuti Gatwa who took over as the Doctor from David Tennant in 2023.

The episode will see Fox reunite with showrunner Russell T Davies who he previously worked with 10 years ago when he starred in Davies’ steamy queer Channel 4 dramedy Cucumber. Since then, Fox has gone on to appear in shows like The Crown, House of the Dragon and Slow Horses.

“It’s been 10 years since I worked with Freddie on Cucumber, and this is a great way to celebrate the anniversary,” Davies commented on the casting. “He’s the most spectacular actor, and he comes to Doctor Who with fury, venom, cunning and a beautiful set of horns. Doctor beware!”

Freddie Fox in Doctor Who (Image: BBC Studios/James Pardon)

Fox was similarly enthusiastic about linking back up with the showrunner, and also about working Gatwa. “I had the most amazing time making this show and feel honoured to have been asked to be a part of Russell’s crazy, bonkers, beautiful vision,” he said. “Added to which, sharing space with the iconic Doctor that is Ncuti Gatwa was special beyond imagining.

“If audiences enjoy watching it half as much as I did making it, televisions are on course to explode right across the world!”

It’s not yet clear if the actor will be playing a queer character on Doctor Who, all that is currently known is that his role is that of “a fearsome villain from another planet”.

In the past, Fox has spoken about his belief that having “a more rounded experience as a human being, whether it be through sexuality, or whatever” is an advantage to any actor. He had previously commented on his own sexuality, telling the Telegraph in 2015: “I’ve had girlfriends, but I wouldn’t wish to say ‘I am this or I am that’, because at some time in my life I might fall in love with a man.”

The second season of Doctor Who is due to launch on 12 April. The trailer revealed the season will also include appearances from queer icons like Alan Cumming and Rylan Clark.

Davies has also recently recently announced he is working on a new queer drama that will see him return to Channel 4.