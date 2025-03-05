World of Wonder announces Dear Viv, a new documentary on The Vivienne

World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race, has announced a new documentary about the late inaugural winner of Drag Race UK The Vivienne.

Entitled Dear Viv, the documentary will make use of rare archival footage, “deeply personal letters from fans”, as well as new interviews with friends and peers including Danny Beard, Baga Chipz and Michael Marouli speaking about The Vivienne, real name James Lee Williams.

The documentary, which has been made with the blessing of Williams’s family and friends, does not yet have a release date.

“We want to celebrate The Vivienne’s extraordinary life and work so everyone can experience her incredible talent, sass and enormous heart,” said Randy Barbato & Fenton Bailey, fo-founders of World of Wonder and executive producers of the Dear Viv. “Although her stay here on Earth was far too brief it is with tremendous admiration and affection that we share her legacy in ‘Dear Viv’.”

Williams was found dead at his home in January of this year. The subsequent coroner’s report found the star had died of “unnatural causes” in his bathroom.

Following his death, many of his contemporaries paid tribute to the performer, who was the first ever winner of Drag Race UK, on social media including his fellow season one competitor Baga Chipz. “My beautiful, talented, mad, bestest friend in the whole wide world. Not just my sister but also my brother,” she wrote at the time.

“You taught me the true meaning of sisterhood but more importantly you taught me how to do a cut crease. I’m sending all my love to your mama and family, me and the girls will always be there for them,” Baga continued. “I’m gonna bloody miss you friend. Get the drinks in for me love. I love you.”

At a vigil held in the drag queen’s hometown of Liverpool, Williams’s family issued an emotional statement which read: “As a family, we are completely overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for James, The Vivienne.

“From an early age, it was evident they were destined for the stage… they were determined to pave his own way in this world,” they went on. “The road was not easy but the dream never, ever changed and James would always tell us that they would make it happen, and they did.

“We will miss you for an eternity and for an eternity we will all love you.”