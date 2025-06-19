Christine McGuinness defends JoJo Siwa amid sexuality scrutiny: ‘She doesn’t need to explain herself’

Christine McGuinness has come to the defence of JoJo Siwa amid the scrutiny Siwa is experiencing around her sexuality.

Siwa stated whilst in the Celebrity Big Brother house that she no longer identifies as a lesbian, and instead identifies as queer. Shortly after leaving the house, she ended her relationship with Australian influencer Kath Ebbs, and is now in a relationship with her former housemate, Love Island star Chris Hughes.

The former Nickelodeon star’s love life and sexuality has been the subject of much discussion online in the aftermath of these developments. Recently, Miley Cyrus made a joke at a Pride event about Siwa going back into the closet – to which Siwa later responded, telling fans Cyrus’s comment was “a joke, but just not [a] very good one.”

McGuinness spoke about the furore around the former child star’s sexuality on her Situationships podcast, saying: “Let them live. I’ve sort of gone through, not that situation, but similar.

“Being in the public eye and feeling the need to explain your sexuality which I don’t think anyone needs to at all,” McGuinness went on. “JoJo is so young, she’s growing and learning like we all are. Life changes.”

The reality star recently commented on her own sexuality for the first time publicly, telling How To Fail podcast host Elizabeth Day: “It shouldn’t matter somebody’s gender. It never mattered to me.”

The ex-wife of Paddy McGuinness, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with Chelcee Grimes after splitting from McGuinness, continued to speak about Siwa’s changing sexuality, saying: “One of the best things about being an adult is that you can change your mind at any time. JoJo, I think she’s always been open about the fact she’s queer and that’s how she refers to herself.

“She loves whoever she loves and it’s not necessarily about gender. Although I don’t put a label on myself, it kind of is how I feel.”

“I just think, it’s not anybody’s business,” – Christine McGuinness on JoJo Siwa

McGuinness went on to say she understands why some fans have expectations on the young star because of her advocacy but that she must be entitled to her privacy. “Because she’s been out there so much as an advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, I think some of them feel let down that she’s now…

“I just think, it’s not anybody’s business,” she concluded. “It’s called private life for a reason. People think you’re in the public eye and we’re entitled to know what you’re up to. I’ve had it the last couple of years and it’s not nice.”