Christina Milian reveals she’s plotting third Netflix Christmas rom-com: ‘It works every time’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Christina Milian has revealed she’s working on a new festive rom-com, with hopes for it to land on Netflix.

The actress and singer, who’s been calling Paris home nn recent years, was in London over the weekend for the Global Gift Gala at the Kimpton Fitzroy Hotel. The annual event, now in its 12th year, brings together stars and philanthropists to raise funds for children, women and families in need.

Emilia Clarke, serving as Honorary Chair alongside her mother Jenny and founder Maria Bravo, joined guests including Milian for an evening of fine dining, live performances and fundraising.

“I’m writing a romantic comedy, Christmas vibe. I seem to do really well with those” – Christina Milian

Milian told Attitude on the red carpet, “Right now I’m just writing. I’m writing a romantic comedy, Christmas vibe. I seem to do really well with those. So, I said, ‘What am I good at?’ It works every time.

“And I like to make them special and different every time so I know what I like. So that’s what I’m working on with some producers, we’re gonna take it to Netflix. Say, ‘Hey, take it. Come on.’”

The Dip It Low songstress knows a thing or two about the holiday-rom-com formula. Her most recent festive film, Meet Me Next Christmas, debuted on Netflix in December 2024, with Milian starring as a bride-to-be racing against time to meet her soulmate at a sold-out concert. The project – which she also co-executive produced – proved a streaming hit, following in the footsteps of her earlier Netflix rom-com, 2019’s Falling Inn Love.

What is the Global Gift Foundation?

Speaking about the Global Gift Foundation’s incredible work, she added: “Well, I mean, I’ve attended many of them and I always have a great time. But it’s also their commitment to what they’ve done with the foundation. I’ve actually gotten to witness it myself, and it’s beautiful.

“I’ve met the families, I’ve met the kids, and I’ve seen even just the facilities that they have. It goes beyond just a place for kids to play or get away – it’s actually the treatments they can do and the doctors, everybody, it’s like, it’s an overall commitment that they’ve made. And I think it’s beautiful.”

Founded in 2013 by entrepreneur and philanthropist Bravo, the Global Gift Foundation supports projects around the world that provide access to education, healthcare and housing, as well as initiatives promoting social inclusion and empowerment.