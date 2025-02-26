Chriss Pratt has spoken out about the experience of watching his brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger bare all on the new season of the The White Lotus, confirming he had his eyes firmly on the prize.

“I know where my eyes went — I’m not blood related to him, I was looking at that dick, bro,” the actor joked to E! News.

“No, he looks amazing,” Pratt went on, before praising his Schwarzenegger’s acting chops as well. “Obviously, he’s a physical specimen, but also he’s a really solid actor, because the character he’s playing is completely different than who he is.

“He created a character. And it feels natural and good. I’ve been telling everybody for years, I’ve been telling him as well, I really think we’re entering a decade of Patrick.”

Pratt has been married to author Katherine Schwarzenegger, Patrick’s sister, since 2019. Both Patrick and Katherine are the children of Terminator actor and former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“I’ve been watching him, he’s just been working hard,” Pratt continued in his praise. “He’s actually a hustler across the board, not just with acting but with business, and everything. He’s super driven, and I know he gets that from both his mom and his dad.” Schwarzenegger’s mother is the TV journalist Maria Shriver.

Pratt, who has been criticised in the past for his reported association with the openly anti-LGBTQ+ church Hillsong, was speaking at the premiere of his new Netflix movie The Electric State.

Scwarzenegger’s White Lotus character Saxon has set tongues wagging since the series’ third season began airing earlier this month, over what many viewers are suspecting to be a possible incest storyline between him and his character’s younger brother.

The fledgling actor recently spoke out about his character, telling the Radio Times: “I mean, it’s just that Saxon has this false perception and idea of what he thinks makes a man and who he thinks he is, and he’s trying to groom his younger brother to become that.”