Chris O’Dowd argues that Graham Linehan’s views on trans people are ‘not peripheral’

Bridesmaids actor Chris O’Dowd has spoken out about his relationship with controversial comedy writer Graham Linehan, saying that he believes his old colleague’s views on trans issues are “not peripheral”.

In a new interview with The Times, O’Dowd, who got his start in television in the Linehan-penned The IT Crowd, revealed he is still in touch with the writer.

“I haven’t seen him in a few years, I text him every now and again. I have people come up to me and tell me that I’ve changed their life because of this show that I was really a small part in. And so I always get in touch with him and let him know, ‘I just want you to know how much f***ing love I get for your work,'” O’Dowd revealed.

“I wish he was writing more, and I wish he was in the industry more. I think he’s the best comedy writer I’ve worked with,” he went on.

Weird piece from the BBC. Female pronouns for a child rapist and news that he "died" when in fact he hung himself. https://t.co/0VuLZhWyTl — Graham Linehan 🎗️ (@Glinner) February 26, 2025

Linehan, who is also the creator of Father Ted and Black Books, has not worked in television since he became involved in anti-transgender activism in the late 2010s. In 2020, he was permanently banned from X, then known as Twitter, for “repeated violations” of the rules around hate speech. He has repeatedly aligned himself with Harry Potter author JK Rowling who has also drawn much criticism for her statements on trans people.

In 2022, Elon Musk reinstated his X account. The following year, he posted calling David Tennant an “abusive groomer” after Tennant wore a T-shirt saying ‘Leave Trans Kids Alone You Absolute Freaks’. Linehan has also been outspoken against trans model and activist Munroe Bergdorf and the trans children charity Mermaids, among other entities, across the years.

“I do think that it’s a shame that more people don’t go and talk to him about [his views]” – Chris O’Dowd

In spite of Linehan’s repeated anti-trans behaviour, O’Dowd seemed to advocate for people hearing the comedy writer out, telling the paper: “I don’t necessarily want to get into his views, but I do think that it’s a shame that more people don’t go and talk to him about them because — whether I agree with them or not — they’re not peripheral.

“I know the press is trying to make loads of money out of all of the division, but don’t actually want to go and talk to him about it and I think that’s a shame,” he concluded.