Brooke Lynn Hytes on working with RuPaul in Stop! That! Train!: ‘I relate to her a lot’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Brooke Lynn Hytes shares what it was like working with RuPaul on the set of Stop! That! Train!, admitting that she relates to her quiet but powerful presence.

In the new drag comedy film fronted by several RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni, Hytes’ character is described as the villain, playing mean-girl stewardess Amber.

She stars closely alongside Marcia Marcia Marcia as her stewardess sister Alli and Symone as her right-hand trolley dolly Ayshleiygh on the luxurious Glamazonian Express.

RuPaul slaps Brooke Lynn Hytes to filth in Stop! That! Train!

RuPaul stars as President Judy Gagwell, who is as ridiculous as she is hilarious. The pair’s paths meet close to the end when Gagwell slaps Amber while defending Jujubee as Deedee and Ginger Minj as Tess.

Speaking to Attitude prior to Stop! That! Train! arriving in UK cinemas, she compares when she first appeared on Drag Race US in 2019 to what it was like working with her on set for the new film.

“Do you think you’ve cracked her?” ask Attitude. “No,” Hytes replies. “She’s mother.” On what it was like working with her on set, she shares: “She’s lovely, she’s really fun.”

“I relate to her a lot because she’s kind of like a quiet character” – Hytes on working with RuPaul

“I relate to her a lot because she’s kind of like a quiet character. She’s not like, ‘Here I am, I’m RuPaul,’ like loud, life of the party,” Brooke says. “But when she walks into a room, you know she’s there. She makes her presence known.”

“It was really fun being backstage at a talk show and getting mic’d up beside her and just chit-chatting about whatever… Those are the moments are really always love with her.”

RuPaul is known for “forgetting” her daughters’ names, after hosting 18 regular seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race in the US.

Hytes says RuPaul never said her name while filming

During filming, Hytes admits RuPaul “never said” her name, adding it’s “perfectly fine” if she doesn’t know who she is. “But she’s never looked at me and been like, ‘Who are you?'”

Either way, Hytes quips: “It’s none of my business because she keeps signing my cheques.”

Stop! That! Train! arrives in UK cinemas on 21 August with limited previews on 20 August. Ticket’s are available to order now.