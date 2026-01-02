Britney Spears’s ex Sam Asghari supports short film about LGBTQ+ Muslims: ‘Being yourself is beautiful’

Britney Spears’s ex-husband Sam Asghari is using his platform to support an upcoming gay short film that tackles acceptance within Muslim communities.

The Traitors star is involved in a new project titled Freedom of the Fly, which centres on a gay Muslim man attempting to reconcile his religious beliefs and family obligations with his sexuality.

Inspired by a true story, the film draws from real-world headlines documenting the persecution of gay men in countries including Asghari’s homeland.

“My inspiration behind this short film is to amplify the stories for those that are struggling with their sexuality” – Sam Asghari on Freedom of the Fly

Asghari, who arrived in the US from Iran at the age of twelve, appears in a promotional clip for the film in which he speaks candidly about why he wanted to be involved.

“My inspiration behind this short film is to amplify the stories for those that are struggling with their sexuality and to empower them to be themselves because being yourself is beautiful,” he said in a promo.

“It is already challenging enough to be yourself when it comes to your sexuality or while facing the fears to confront your family.”

He also addresses the urgent need to highlight the dangers faced by LGBTQ+ people in parts of the world where being gay remains criminalised.

“Gay men are being executed to this day in different countries and different cultures,” Asghari adds. “It is vital to be a voice for those who are struggling with this situation and amplify their stories.”

What do we know about Freedom of the Fly?

Freedom of the Fly is currently being produced by Canadian video production company 23Production. A release date and viewing details have yet to be announced.

It is also unclear whether Asghari appears in the film or is purely involved behind the scenes.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.