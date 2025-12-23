Billy Porter shares health update after hospitalisation with urosepsis

Billy Porter has said he is recovering after being hospitalised with urosepsis, describing the past few months as “very, very challenging”.

The actor and singer shared a video update with fans on Monday (22 December), revealing that he had been seriously ill earlier this autumn and is still in recovery.

“I’m here, first and foremost, to say happy holidays, Merry Christmas, Happy Kwanzaa, Happy Hanukkah, and everything in between,” Porter said at the start of the message, filmed at home.

“I wanted to thank everybody for yours prayers and your love and sending me all the vibes” – Billy Porter on receiving support from fans

He went on to explain: “Some of you may or may not know that I was in the hospital very ill this fall with urosepsis. It was not easy. It’s been a very, very challenging four months. And I want everybody to know that I am on the road to a full recovery. I’m not there yet but I’m on the road to that.”

Porter became emotional as he thanked supporters, adding: “And I wanted to thank everybody for yours prayers and your love and sending me all the vibes. I felt every single one of them.”

In the caption accompanying the video, Porter wrote: “She’s ALIVE!!! Proof of life, PTL!!! Thank you all all thought, prayers and healing energy!”

What is Urosepsis?

Urosepsis is a severe infection that develops when a urinary tract infection spreads to the kidneys and enters the bloodstream. The condition affects the urinary system, including the kidneys, bladder, ureters and urethra, and can escalate into a medical emergency if not treated promptly. Treatment typically involves antibiotics, IV fluids and additional medication.

Porter first disclosed his diagnosis earlier this year while appearing on Broadway as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. Although he had been scheduled to remain in the role until 19 October, he withdrew from the production in September on medical advice, leading to the show closing earlier than planned.

At the time, producers described the decision as “painful” and said it was made with “a heavy heart”, confirming that Porter’s doctors were confident he would make a full recovery but had advised him to rest.

Producer Adam Speers said in a statement: “Billy was an extraordinary Emcee, bringing his signature passion and remarkable talent. We wish Billy a speedy recovery and I look forward to working with him again in the very near future.”

