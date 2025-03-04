BFI Flare announce interview series with filmmakers behind Fire Island, Brokeback Mountain and more

BFI Flare has today announced the return of The Makers, an event series which will see a number of prominent LGBTQ+ filmmakers interviewed about their work in front of a live audience.

The Makers is part of the upcoming 39th edition of BFI Flare, Europe’s largest LGBTQ+ film festival, which runs from 19 – 30 March. This year’s line-up includes conversations with Andrew Ahn and James Schamus, Onir, Rebecca Lenkiewicz, and Marco Berger.

Ahn will be known to most as the director of the hit 2023 gay romcom Fire Island starring Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang. Ahn recently reunited with Yang for the upcoming dramedy The Wedding Banquet, also starring Lily Gladstone, which is set to open the festival on 19 March.

He will be speaking with James Schamus, with whom he co-wrote the film. Schamus is the co-founder and former CEO of Focus Features, at which he co-produced the seminal queer films Brokeback Mountain and Milk, as well as other classics like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Moonrise Kingdom.

Rebecca Lenkiewicz makes her directorial debut with Hot Milk, a new drama starring Fiona Shaw which will also be screening as part of the festival. In 2008, she became the first living female playwright to have her work produced on the Olivier Stage at the Royal National Theatre. She received Oscar and BAFTA nominations in Best Adapted Screenplay for her work on She Said, the 2022 Carey Mulligan-starring film which told the story of the New York Times journalists who investigated Harvey Weinstein’s sex crimes.

Also set to be interviewed is Onir, an award-winning Indian director whose drama My Brother…Nikhil was one of the first mainstream Hindi films to deal with AIDS and same-sex relationships. Marco Berger is an accomplished Argentine director and screenwriter whose work includes films like Plan B, Young Hunter, and The Astronaut Lovers which will be screened during BFI Flare also.

You can see the full schedule of events in The Makers below:

ANDREW AHN AND JAMES SCHAMUS

Wednesday 19 March, 15.00 – 16.00

ONIR

Friday 21 March, 15.00 – 16.00

REBECCA LENKIEWICZ

Tuesday 25 March, 16.00 – 17.00

MARCO BERGER

Thursday 27 March, 16.00 – 17.00

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.