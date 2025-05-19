Benito Skinner says Charli xcx is ‘mother’ and ‘the nucleus’ to him, Jordan Firstman and Rachel Sennott (EXCLUSIVE)

Benito Skinner, star and writer of the new Prime Video sitcom Overcompensating, has spoken about his special relationship with pop star du jour Charli xcx.

Speaking to exclusively to Attitude for the interview which accompanies his recent cover shoot, Skinner recalled his first contact with the ‘party 4 u’ singer, who served as both a guest star and executive producer of the TV show.

“I got a DM from her six years ago, saying ‘I want to come to your show in London,’ the actor recalled. “I was doing shows at the Soho Theatre, and I think a friend had just told her, like, ‘This guy makes me laugh, you should go.’

“She couldn’t come, but I had put on a pre-playlist that was all her music, which, thinking back, can you imagine she had to sit before the show and listen to her own fucking stuff?” he laughed. “Actually, she probably would have loved that.”

The comedian’s boyfriend, Terrence O’Connor, would later serve as one of the creatives who helped bring Charli’s beyond-viral brat campaign to life.

Skinner was also asked about the shared connection between himself, Charli, and other rising stars in television and comedy like Rachel Sennott and Jordan Firstman, who are also key members of the star’s posse, with Sennott famously appearing in the singer’s ‘360’ video. “She is endlessly curious and is such an artist in that way, and so tapped into everything,” he revealed.

“Anyone that comes to her, she hears them out… But yeah, she is the nucleus. She is mother in that way.”

The social media personality, who found earlier fame after his viral impressions of Kourtney Kardashian led to the reality star inviting him on to appear on an episode of The Kardashians, was also asked who he felt had a bigger impact on his career – Kourtney or Charli?

“Oh, my God, my two queens!” Skinner gasped. “I think, on my life, Charli, because I love her, and that’s like a dear friend to me, and also given the relationship that she has with my boyfriend too,” he began.

“My career, though… I think we have to give it to Kourtney,” he admitted with a grin, and added: “I think Charli would rightly give that up to Miss Kardash, totally!”

