Benito Skinner on texting Cameron Diaz and regretting not being ‘a slut’ when he was in college (EXCLUSIVE)

Our latest cover boy Benito Skinner has revealed that the most famous person in his phone contacts is none other than Charlie’s Angels legend Cameron Diaz.

“I call her every day,” he joked, in an exclusive interview behind the scenes of Skinner’s Attitude cover shoot. “Could you imagine?”

The pair have exchanged a number of texts however, though Skinner reckons Diaz is more connected to his boyfriend, creative director Terrence O’Connor. “I’ve texted her a few times,” he said. “She texts with my boyfriend more in a group chat and I think she’s picked him, which she should. She has good taste.”

The comedian, who plays a closeted version of himself in college in his new sitcom Overcompensating, was also asked what his biggest regret is from his own college experience.

“Ooh, I wish I came out sooner but I don’t know, I had my reasons,” Skinner began. “I wish I was out. I was abroad in London and I wasn’t a little slut, that would have been fun. I should have been and I wasn’t.”

He also offered some sage advice to those who might find themselves in the closet whilst at college. “I think really it’s just about finding your people first. I found that through my relationships with women and people that I felt like I could be a little less of a caricature in front of and and overcompensate less.

“I think once I found those people, you can start to kind of tiptoe into being yourself,” he explained. “But you really have to put yourself out there in college, I think, to reap any benefit which is really hellish to do.”

“I would say find spaces where you start to be like ‘Oh I can be myself here I don’t have to put on a whole show'” he continued.

“And then you’ll come right out – it’s easy! No, it’s not, sorry!” the actor joked.

You can read our full cover story with Skinner here. Overcompensating is available to stream everywhere on Prime Video now.