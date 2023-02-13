Ben Aldridge gushes over on-screen hubbies Jonathan Groff and Jim Parsons: ‘I love them both!’

Ben Aldridge has given his verdict on his on-screen boyfriends Jonathan Groff and Jim Parsons, gushing: “I love them both!”

Looking star Jonathan plays Ben’s partner in the new horror flick Knock at the Cabin while the Big Bang Theory‘s Jim is his husband in upcoming drama film Spoiler Alert.



Ben, who rose to fame on TV shows like Fleabag, was last week named one of our most influential LGBTQ people of the year, as part of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley.

(Image: Kosmas Pavlos)

“I was surprised by just how generous they were with me”

The Attitude cover boy said: “Jonathan and Jim are such different people. Different energies. I love them so much, both of them. They’re two of the kindest people you could ever meet, and they’re so passionate about acting as well. But not in a pretentious way.”

The 37-year-old continued: “Jim is super unique. Not eccentric, it’s his energy, his rhythm, is just very Jim. There’s no one else like him. And then Jonathan is this exuberantly open and kind human. I was surprised by just how generous they were with me as well. How welcoming they were.



“I think probably from watching Jonathan as Patrick in Looking, I just expected him to be like Patrick. But he’s spicier than Patrick and has got a bit more of an edge to him.”

Knock at the Cabin is in UK cinemas now. Spoiler Alert is out soon.