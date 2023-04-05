Barbie movie drops delightfully camp teaser trailer

The Barbie movie has dropped its second trailer ahead of a highly-anticipated July release date – and fans are loving it.

The Greta Gerwig epic comes to cinemas this summer and is set to be one of the biggest movies of the year.

Now, we’ve been given another hint at just how fantastically plastic the film is set to be with a new trailer.

It starts by confirming Margot Robbie’s Barbie will imitate her famous doll-form.

Early on the character takes her foot out of her heel only for it to remain in shape, a brilliant nod to the dolls.

The movie will stick to Barbie’s plastic form (Picture: Warner Bros/YouTube)

Robbie’s character proceeds to wave hello to Ryan Gosling’s Ken before fans are introduced to various versions of Barbie portrayed by the likes of Emma Mackey and Issa Rae.

The gang is seen lounging around on a pink sandy beach to ‘Surfin USA’ by The Beach Boys.

There are more versions of Ken too. Simu Liu’s version irritates Gosling’s moments after we meet him – this looks to be a running storyline for the film.

Throughout the trailer, we get glimpses of Barbie and Ken’s bonkers relationship before driving off into the sunset, aka “the real world”.

“Being the production design and costuming for this movie must have been goddamn dream job material,” one fan said.

“Did you bring your rollerblades?” Barbie asks.

“I literally go nowhere without them,” Ken replies flatly, proceeding to unveil a pair of bright yellow skates. The pair were pictured filming in these last year.

Other stars include Ncuti Gatwa, Kate McKinnon, and Michael Cera, who plays the role of Ken’s best pal Alan.

Of course Ken’s remembered his roller-skates! (Image: YouTube/Warner Bros)

The reaction has already been predictably wild, with many on social media picking up on all the trailer’s colourful details.

One wrote: “Whichever prop master worked on these rollerblades to make them look like the cheap soft plastic single mould you got in older toys while also being actual rollerblades deserves a f*****g raise.”

“I love the toy-ification of the car too, the paint finish to look like plastic, the silver paint ‘chrome’, sticker headlights, solid moulding for a grille,” said another.

Someone else commented: “Being the production design and costuming for this movie must have been goddamn dream job material.”

The wonderful world of Barbie looks pretty bright (Picture: Warner Bros/YouTube)

It came just hours after a stream of character posters were released, confirming additions such as Dua Lipa.

The ‘Physical’ singer appears in character as Mermaid Barbie. She is also reported to be performing on the movie’s soundtrack, according to MailOnline.

It followed months of speculation she would appear in the movie.

Barbie will be released on 21 July, 2023.