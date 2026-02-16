Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo relationship rumours put to bed by Wicked star

Cynthia Erivo has spoken out about relationship rumours between her and Wicked co-star Ariana Grande, after fans noted they looked particularly touchy during the Wicked: For Good press tour.

Despite both leading actresses being in relationships, Grande with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater and Erivo with long-term girlfriend Lena Waithe, last year only fuelled the rumours.

Erivo has now addressed her and Grande’s friendship, putting the speculation to bed in an interview with Stylist magazine.

“Two women to be friends, close, and not lovers” – Cynthia Erivo clarifying her and Ariana Grande are just friends

“At first, I think people didn’t understand how it was possible for two women to be friends, close, and not lovers,” she said.

“I’’e never really spoken about this, but there was this strange fascination with the two of us, where people either thought we were putting it on for the cameras or that we were lovers,” Erivo continued.

The actress, who plays Elphaba in the Wicked movies, spoke about platonic female friendships, adding that theirs was “deep and real”.

“We’re not used to seeing it on camera, in front of people” – Erivo on her platonic relationship with Grande

“We’re not used to seeing it on camera, in front of people,” Erivo added. “A relationship where people are connected sometimes just makes people uncomfortable; we aren’t taught that those relationships are good for us.”

Much of the speculation about the pair came after moments of them holding each other’s fingers during press interviews went viral.

Grande later confirmed that the gesture was a way of offering comfort, speaking on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast last year and saying she just wanted to be supportive.

“I’m always reaching for something” – Grande on the finger-holding viral Wicked moment

“I’m always holding a hand, I’m always squeezing something. As you’ve learned, I’m always reaching for something,” the ‘Eternal Sunshine’ singer told the podcast host.

“It’s often who I’m with. I like to channel support and energy… I didn’t even notice it was a thing until that thing happened,” she added, explaining the finger-holding moment.

Erivo has also previously explained that Grande “needs contact when there’s emotion.”