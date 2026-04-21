Real Housewives of London’s Amanda Cronin turns viral ‘Back to Paddington’ phrase into new single

Amanda Cronin is releasing a single titled ‘Back to Paddington’, turning one of The Real Housewives of London‘s most quoted moments into a song.

Cronin announced the track on Instagram today (21 April), writing: “Hi Everyone, so excited to announce the launch of my new single Back to Paddington!!”

“I hope you all love listening to it as much I enjoyed making it. Song of the summer incoming…..” – Amanda Croning on ‘Back to Paddington’

“Vocals and lyrics by me! Available to download on all streaming platforms (Spotify/apple music/itunes/ Beatport etc.) May 1st!

“I hope you all love listening to it as much I enjoyed making it. Song of the summer incoming…..”

Alongside, she shared a visual of clips from the show to accompany the track.

Why did “Back to Paddington” go viral?

The phrase “Back to Paddington” went viral after Cronin said it to fellow cast member Juliet Angus during an argument. Angus, who had told co-stars she lives in Notting Hill, was accused of lying about her address and living in a “rat infested area”.

Cronin has continued to reference the phrase on social media since the episode aired.

‘Back to Paddington’ is released on 1 May.

When is The Real Housewives of London returning for series 2?

The Real Housewives of London follows six women living high-profile lives in the capital: Angus, Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker and Nessie Welschinger.

The series has already been renewed for a second season. Hayu confirmed production began in February, with all six cast members set to return.

Series 2 is expected to launch later this year, although an exact premiere date has not yet been announced.