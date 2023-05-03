Alice Oseman teases ‘nasty’ plotline for Nick Nelson in Heartstopper season 2

Kit Connor’s beloved Heartstopper character Nick Nelson is set to face “nasty” obstacles in season 2, according to Alice Oseman.

Alice, the show’s creator who adapted their own graphic novels, shared some details of the much-anticipated second season in a recent interview.

Speaking to RadioTimes, Alice noted that the forthcoming season charts the ups and downs of Nick and Charlie’s (Joe Locke) relationship.

Alice shared: “As with season one, there is more tension and drama because we have slowed down the story.

“Everything happens so fast in the graphic novels, but in the show, we want to lengthen the storylines, therefore more obstacles have to cross our characters’ paths.”

“We all know that they’ll be okay in the end!”

Alice revealed that the next season includes Nick wanting to come out further. However, his journey isn’t without conflict.

“Faced with his nasty brother, his mostly absent father, and his laddy mates,” they explain Nick’s journey isn’t easy.

Alice also added that the loveable Charlie is so focused on supporting Nick that he neglects his own feelings and mental health.

Alice previously teased what we can expect in season 2. This included the exploration of sexuality through the character of Isaac (Tobie Donovan).

In an interview with Attitude earlier this year, they said: “Netflix will hate me for spilling, but yes, asexuality will be discussed on TV in a big way. I’m excited. I hope it’ll change the world.”

They continued: “I hope when it happens in Heartstopper it doesn’t feel like a lesson. You know Isaac, you care about him, and now you’re going to learn something new about him.”

Season two of the much-adored show is set to be released on 3 August on Netflix.