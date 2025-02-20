Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman ‘working very hard’ to get final season commissioned by Netflix

Alice Oseman, the creator of Netflix’s queer teen romance series Heartstopper has shared an update on whether the series is likely to be renewed for a fourth season.

At a recent appearance at the Waterstones Children’s Book Festival, Oseman told the audience that she is still in talks with the streamer to get a fourth series greenlit.

“I’m working very hard behind the scenes to get us a renewal for Heartstopper,” Oseman said. “It is still ongoing. We don’t have a final answer yet, but there are so many people behind the scenes who are working really hard to make it happen. We’re feeling optimistic. We’re feeling hopeful.

The writer revealed she is hopeful she will have resolution on the matter soon, saying: “Hopefully we’ll be able to share some news about that sometime soon. Fingers crossed.”

In what is a nailbiting period for viewers of the show, which is based on Oseman’s graphic novel series of the same name, fans should prepare themselves for the end regardless as Oseman has previously confirmed that should a fourth season come to fruition, it would be the last.

“I really really just want to tell the end of the story on TV and bring all of those characters, their stories, to a close,” Oseman said in an interview with the podcast I’ve Never Said This Before last year. “So fingers crossed.”

When asked if a fourth series would in fact be the end of the series, Oseman replied: “Yeah, for sure.”

Heartstopper first came to screens in 2022 and made stars of its lead actors Joe Locke and Kit Connor, as well as supporting cast members like Yasmin Finnay and Sebastian Croft. The first two series also featured Olivia Coleman as the mother of Connor’s character Nick, and the third series included a cameo appearance from Wicked star Jonathan Bailey.

As well has bringing in huge viewership for Netflix, the series has also been a critical success, with both the first and third seasons achieving a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and the second season currently sitting at 96%.