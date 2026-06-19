Everybody’s Talking About Jamie announces leading cast for 2027 tour
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie 2027 tour debuts at the Leeds Grand Theatre on 15 January
By Aaron Sugg
The producers of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie have announced the show’s leading cast for its 10th Anniversary UK tour, beginning in January 2027.
Ashcon Rahmani, a graduate of Urdang Academy, will play Jamie New, alongside Olivier Award-winning actress and singer Rebecca Trehearn, who will play Margaret New.
The production marks 10 years since the musical first opened in Sheffield in February 2017, before transferring to London’s West End at the Apollo Theatre on 22 November 2017.
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie marks Ashcon Rahmani’s professional acting debut
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will mark Rahmani’s professional acting debut, playing Jamie in the 10th Anniversary tour.
He described landing the role as a full-circle moment, admitting he was thrilled to be named the next Jamie.
“I grew up with this show, it was the representation I needed as a young queer boy from the north of England to know this could all be possible for me one day, so to step into those stilettos and become the representation I once had is truly a dream come true,” he said in a news release.
“I feel incredibly grateful and excited to start this journey” – Rahmani announcing his role as Jamie
“Jamie is iconic and I feel incredibly grateful and excited to start this journey and be sharing the stage with the wonderful Rebecca Trehearn, playing my onstage mum.”
Trehearn said: “The relationship between Margaret and Jamie is truly special and I’m so looking forward to performing alongside Ashcon and the rest of the company.”
“The musical’s celebration of courage, acceptance and being unapologetically yourself feels as relevant now as it did 10 years ago and I can’t wait to be part of this beautiful and uplifting show,” she continued.
What is Everybody’s Talking About Jamie about?
Based on a true story, the musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie explores a queer coming-of-age narrative. Jamie is an out-and-proud queer teen who follows his journey into drag, his fight to be his authentic self at school, and the importance of chosen family.
Margaret, Jamie’s mother, acts as the story’s emotional anchor, providing Jamie with the emotional support and unconditional love he needs to get through high school life.
Producer Nica Burns celebrated the global impact the queer story has had, looking forward to the new casting ahead of the 2027 tour.
Nica Burns and Jonathan Butterell praise the new cast
“Ashcon Rahmani making his stage debut as Jamie is a three-strike talent – he can act, sing and dance – and is a real find. Rebecca Trehearn as his mother Margaret is a much-loved staple of the West End. We are so lucky to have these talented players in the central roles of mother and son,” she said. Director Jonathan Butterell echoed her remarks.
The anniversary tour will include a brand-new song by Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae, debuting at the tour’s opening performance in Leeds on 15 January 2027.
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie 2027 tour dates:
- Leeds Grand Theatre – Friday 15 to Saturday 23 January 2027
- Storyhouse Theatre, Chester – Tuesday 26 January to Saturday 2 February 2027
- Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury – Tuesday 2 t0 Saturday 6 February 2027
- Sunderland Empire – Tuesday 9 to Saturday 13 February 2027
- Festival Theatre, Edinburgh – Tuesday 16 to Saturday 20 February 2027
- Wolverhampton Grand – Monday 22 to Saturday 27 February 2027
- Wycombe Swan – Tuesday 2 to Saturday 6 March 2027
- Sheffield Lyceum – Monday 8 to Saturday 13 March 2027
- Manchester Palace Theatre – Monday 15 to Saturday 20 March 2027
- New Wimbledon Theatre – Monday 23 to Saturday 27 March 2027
- Liverpool Empire – Tuesday 30 March to Saturday 3 April 2027
- Hall for Cornwall, Truro – Tuesday 6 to Saturday 10 April 2027
- Congress Theatre, Eastbourne – Tuesday 13 to Saturday 17 April 2027
- King’s Theatre, Glasgow – Tuesday 27 April to Saturday 1 May 2027
- Mayflower Theatre, Southampton – Tuesday 4 to Saturday 8 May 2027
- Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham – Tuesday 11 to Saturday 15 May 2027
- The Alexandra, Birmingham – Tuesday 18 to Saturday 22 May 2027
- Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury – Tuesday 25 to Saturday 29 May 2027
- Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff – Tuesday 1 to Saturday 5 June 2027
- Theatre Royal, Nottingham – Tuesday 8 to Saturday 12 June 2027
- New Theatre, Oxford – Tuesday 22 to Saturday 26 June 2027
- New Victoria Theatre, Woking – Monday 28 June to Saturday 3 July 2027
- The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford – Tuesday 6 to Saturday 10 July 2027
- Theatre Royal, Newcastle – Monday 19 to Saturday 24 July 2027