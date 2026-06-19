Everybody’s Talking About Jamie announces leading cast for 2027 tour

The producers of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie have announced the show’s leading cast for its 10th Anniversary UK tour, beginning in January 2027.

Ashcon Rahmani, a graduate of Urdang Academy, will play Jamie New, alongside Olivier Award-winning actress and singer Rebecca Trehearn, who will play Margaret New.

The production marks 10 years since the musical first opened in Sheffield in February 2017, before transferring to London’s West End at the Apollo Theatre on 22 November 2017.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie marks Ashcon Rahmani’s professional acting debut

Ashcon Rahmani for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Image: Provided)

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will mark Rahmani’s professional acting debut, playing Jamie in the 10th Anniversary tour.

He described landing the role as a full-circle moment, admitting he was thrilled to be named the next Jamie.

“I grew up with this show, it was the representation I needed as a young queer boy from the north of England to know this could all be possible for me one day, so to step into those stilettos and become the representation I once had is truly a dream come true,” he said in a news release.

“I feel incredibly grateful and excited to start this journey” – Rahmani announcing his role as Jamie

Rebecca Trehearn for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Image: Provided)

“Jamie is iconic and I feel incredibly grateful and excited to start this journey and be sharing the stage with the wonderful Rebecca Trehearn, playing my onstage mum.”

Trehearn said: “The relationship between Margaret and Jamie is truly special and I’m so looking forward to performing alongside Ashcon and the rest of the company.”

“The musical’s celebration of courage, acceptance and being unapologetically yourself feels as relevant now as it did 10 years ago and I can’t wait to be part of this beautiful and uplifting show,” she continued.

What is Everybody’s Talking About Jamie about?

Ashcon Rahmani for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Image: Provided)

Based on a true story, the musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie explores a queer coming-of-age narrative. Jamie is an out-and-proud queer teen who follows his journey into drag, his fight to be his authentic self at school, and the importance of chosen family.

Margaret, Jamie’s mother, acts as the story’s emotional anchor, providing Jamie with the emotional support and unconditional love he needs to get through high school life.

Producer Nica Burns celebrated the global impact the queer story has had, looking forward to the new casting ahead of the 2027 tour.

Nica Burns and Jonathan Butterell praise the new cast

“Ashcon Rahmani making his stage debut as Jamie is a three-strike talent – he can act, sing and dance – and is a real find. Rebecca Trehearn as his mother Margaret is a much-loved staple of the West End. We are so lucky to have these talented players in the central roles of mother and son,” she said. Director Jonathan Butterell echoed her remarks.

The anniversary tour will include a brand-new song by Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae, debuting at the tour’s opening performance in Leeds on 15 January 2027.