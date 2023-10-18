Eurovision: UK confirms participation for 2024 with all live shows returning to BBC One

The UK has confirmed its participation in Eurovision for 2024, as the contest gears up to head to Sweden.

Fans of the Eurovision Song Contest are in for even more luck as the BBC has has made an exciting announcement ahead of next year.

The broadcaster has today (18 October) confirmed all live shows will air on BBC One once again, including the two live semi-finals.

The semi-finals moved to BBC One after previously being broadcast on BBC Three, with commentary from Rylan Clark and Scott Mills.

The episodes drew in 2.5million and 2.6million viewers respectively – the highest audiences for semi-finals seen on current records.

Next year’s event will then culminate in the Grand Final which will be broadcast live from Malmö Arena on Saturday, 11 May.

Following Loreen’s victory, this will be the seventh time Sweden hosts the Contest.

The beloved singer, who has won Eurovision twice, captured the hearts of viewers with her fiery anthem ‘Tattoo’ back in May.

Meanwhile, the UK failed to make its way to the dizzying heights reached in 2022 by Sam Ryder.

This year’s entrant Mae Muller finished second-to-last place, but has seen plenty of success in the months to have followed.

Her Eurovision track ‘I Wrote A Song’ made it to the top ten of the UK’s Official Charts. Last month, she released her dazzling debut album Sorry I’m Late.

The Londoner has already weighed in on who she think would be the perfect act to follow. She told Attitude: “My friend July Jones, who is such an amazing artist and songwriter.

“I know that she loves Eurovision and I know she has an interest in doing it. She would be so perfect, she’s definitely got a strong message, she’s got something to say.

“I’m flying the July Jones flag right now for Eurovision!”

Guess we’ll have to watch this space…