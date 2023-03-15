Rylan Clark opens up on a ‘bad few years’ following divorce

Rylan Clark has opened up about his mental health struggles following the divorce from his husband of six years.

The reality TV star and presenter has shared that since divorcing Dan Neal in 2021, he’s had a “bad few years” with mental and physical health.

Rylan was recently on a Comic Relief challenge, with Emma Willis and Oti Mabuse, when he recounted these difficult periods. The trio were attempting to climb the CairnGorm mountain in the Scottish Highlands to raise money.

The 34-year-old shared he had two heart failures during his divorce and at one point his heart “had to be restarted.”

Thank you to my girls, thank you to the amazing crew, and thank you to everyone who has donated. Means the world x @comicrelief



If you can, donate here ♥️ https://t.co/YSHj9Wouw0

pic.twitter.com/fMI8yJvkvn — R Y L A N (@Rylan) March 14, 2023

“I’m looking forward to doing this because I’ve rebuilt my life and rebuilt my body,” he shared.

During the four-day intense challenge, Rylan reflected that “a lot of nights I spend on my own.”

“The last few years my whole life completely changed, and the year after [the divorce] happened I wasn’t in the best place.”

“Now I’m back to feeling normal,” he added. “This year I’ve gone: ‘say yes to things you’d never say yes to’.”

“I’d like to be with someone”

Rylan also confirmed he’s ready to start dating again: “I’d like to be with someone. I would like to share, I am quite a sharer.”

“I like giving and looking after people,” he noted. “For the past year and a half, I have not been doing that and for the first time Ross [Rylan’s real name] has had to be on his own.”

In the next few weeks, Rylan will appear alongisde the likes of Graham Norton and Hannah Waddingham to present Eurovision 2023 from Liverpool.

For the first time in the UK’s Eurovision Song Contest history, both Semi-Finals will be live on the BBC and Rylan will join Scott Mills to present.

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place in the Liverpool Arena on Saturday 13 May. The Semi-Finals are on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 May.

Emma, Oti & Rylan’s Big Red Nose Day Challenge is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.