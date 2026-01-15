Eurovision announces first-ever arena tour as icons and 2026 stars hit The O2 this summer

The Eurovision Song Contest is officially going on tour for the very first time.

To celebrate 70 years of the world’s biggest live music event, the European Broadcasting Union has announced the Eurovision Song Contest Live Tour, a huge arena run bringing iconic former contestants and 2026’s competing artists to fans across Europe – with a major London date confirmed at The O2.

The European tour will kick off in June 2026, landing in the capital on Monday 15 June before travelling through Hamburg, Milan, Zurich, Antwerp, Cologne, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Paris and Stockholm.

Created specially for Eurovision’s anniversary year, the tour is designed to recreate the scale, spectacle and spirit of the Contest outside of the main broadcast shows in Vienna – giving fans who missed out on tickets the chance to experience Eurovision live in an arena setting.

Each date will feature a rotating lineup of Eurovision “icons” from across seven decades of the Contest, alongside 10 competing artists from the 2026 competition. Surprise special guests will also appear at every show.

The full list of 2026 artists joining the tour will be revealed the day after the Eurovision Grand Final in Vienna on 16 May, with the legendary past performers – dubbed the “Icons” – set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Artists will perform their own Eurovision entries, as well as cover versions of classic songs from the Contest’s 70-year history.

Martin Green CBE, Director of the Eurovision Song Contest, said the tour marks a historic new chapter for the competition.

“As we celebrate 70 years of the Eurovision Song Contest, we wanted to do something truly unique and special – and the Eurovision Song Contest Live Tour is exactly that,” he said. “For the very first time we are bringing the magic of the Eurovision Song Contest live experience directly to fans all over Europe.”

Eurovision Song Contest Live Tour – UK and European dates



June 2026

Mon 15 June – London, UK – The O2

Wed 17 June – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Fri 19 June – Milan, Italy – Arena Milano

Sat 20 June – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Mon 22 June – Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome

Tue 23 June – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Thu 25 June – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Sat 27 June – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Mon 29 June – Paris, France – Accor Arena



July 2026

Thu 2 July – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

James O’Brien, CEO of Progress Productions, added: “The Eurovision Song Contest has produced some of the most unforgettable performances in music history, and we can’t wait to bring that energy to arenas across Europe in 2026.”

Eurofans who sign up before 1 February 2026 will receive exclusive early access to tickets via a dedicated pre-sale, with full on-sale details to follow on Eurovision.com.

