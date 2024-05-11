The Dutch entry for the Eurovision Song Contest has been axed over an ‘incident’ that took place after his performance during Thursday’s Semi Final in Malmo, Sweden.

The European Broadcasting Union confirmed news of Joost Klein’s removal today (Saturday 11 May 2024) ahead of tonight’s Grand Final.

Klein is now facing a police investigation over the complaint by a female production crew member, the EBU has said. Klein was due to represent his country with the song ‘Europapa’.

“It would not be appropriate for him to continue” – European Broadcasting Union

“Swedish police have investigated a complaint made by a female member of the production crew after an incident following his performance in Thursday night’s Semi Final. While the legal process takes its course, it would not be appropriate for him to continue in the Contest,” an EBU rep said this afternoon.

“We would like to make it clear that, contrary to some media reports and social media speculation, this incident did not involve any other performer or delegation member,” the statement continued.

Dutch broadcaster Avrotros released the following statement on X in response to the news.



A post on the official Eurovision Song Contest X account today explained new rules around voting and scoring will now take effect.

New rules ahead of 2024 Eurovision Grand Final



“All contestants keep their number in the official Running Order. There will be NO song in position number 5.



“The jury results, received after Dress Rehearsal 2 on Friday 10 May have been recalculated so that the Netherlands will not receive any points. This is why all jury members have to rank all songs from 1 to 26. For example if the Netherlands was ranked 9th by a national jury in a country the 10th ranked song is now ranked 9th and will receive 2 points and the former 11th ranked song is now 10th and gets 1 point.



“No points will be awarded to the Netherlands from the viewing public. Viewers in the Netherlands are still allowed to vote in the Grand Final and the Netherlands Jury result in still valid. The EBU will inform all telecommunications partners that the Netherlands is no longer participating, and we will endeavor to block the lines for Song 5. We ask that no one attempts to vote for Song 5. Should anyone try to vote for song 5 their votes will not count but there is a possibly viewers may be charged. The Netherlands will not appear on the scoreboard.”

The final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest will now proceed with 25 participating songs.



Former Years & Years singer Olly Alexander will be representing the UK with his song ‘Dizzy’.