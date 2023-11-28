Olly Alexander tipped to represent UK at Eurovision 2024

Years & Years singer Olly Alexander is reportedly the frontrunner to represent the UK at Eurovision next year.

Fans of the Eurovision Song Contest have seen mixed results for the UK in recent years.

Sam Ryder flew up the leaderboard and finished in second place in 2022, with his song ‘Spaceman’.

This led to the annual event being held in Liverpool earlier this year on behalf of winners Ukraine, where Mae Muller finished 25th out of 26 acts.

“Things aren’t quite locked in but he is a favourite with bosses”

However, ahead of 2024, it seems there’s already someone who could be in the pipeline ahead of the Malmö contest.

It’s been reported singer Olly has pitched a track by Dua Lipa’s producer Danny L Harle, who is behind her recent hit, ‘Houdini’.

An insider told The Sun: “It’s a dream come true for Olly. Things aren’t quite locked in but he is a favourite with bosses.”

“Despite everyone loving Mae, it’s no secret that everyone was disappointed with how things panned out,” the source added.

“Olly has said for ages he wants to have a crack at it — and after teaming up with Danny for the song he thinks we have a great shot.

“He is aware people say that no established act in their right mind would go on the show due to the UK’s track record but as far as he is concerned that’s just ­snobbery.”

Could Olly follow in Mae Muller’s footsteps for Eurovision 2024? (Image: Windfall Films,Rafael Libson-Hochenberg)

Over the summer, it was rumoured Sophie Ellis-Bextor was being lined-up to represent the UK next yea. However, this was later shut down.

Elsewhere, this year’s act Mae previously shared a bit about her Eurovision experience with Attitude as she celebrated her first album release back in September.

She admits the pressure did get to her, but had no regrets at all. “Hindsight is a beautiful thing. Looking back on it now… it was obviously an amazing experience, one in a million. I don’t regret it at all.

“The main thing was, I just learned so much about being an artist, being a performer, and the pressures that can come with that.

“Even though I’ve been [a performer] for a long time. This is not my first rodeo, but I’ve never done anything like that before.