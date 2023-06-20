Emma Bunton to host the Attitude Pride Awards 2023, in association with Magnum

Spice Girl Emma Bunton is to host the Attitude Pride Awards 2023, is association with Magnum, as the annual celebration of everyday LGBTQ+ heroes and community trailblazers returns for its seventh year.

The pop icon and long-time LGBTQ+ ally will join the ceremony at London’s Langham hotel on Thursday 22 June. There, Attitude will honour seven inspirational queer people who have used their voices to champion equal rights, have triumphed over adversity, or have been exemplary community role models.

“I’m bringing the spice to the Attitude Pride Awards!” Emma told Attitude.

“Being part of such a special day for the LGBTQIA+ community, celebrating people who support and bring joy to so many is inspirational, personal and emotional.”

“We are beyond thrilled to have Emma Bunton host the 2023 Attitude Pride Awards, in association with Magnum,” Attitude Managing Director Darren Styles OBE says. “Emma is a longstanding LGBTQ+ ally, has spoken out for trans rights and – let’s face it – is a gay icon.

“She’s the perfect host for an event awash with love and empathy, and a Spice Girl to boot which makes her almost as gay as me. And I’m very gay. We’re excited and proud to have her aboard.”

Pride Icons

Magnum proudly returns as the official partner of the Attitude Pride Awards, honouring four Pride Icons – from the UK, France, Germany, and Sweden. Each Pride Icon will share their stories of personal triumph, tragedy, and success, as well as their journeys as LGBTQ+ people.

Ben Curtis, Magnum Brand Lead comments: “Magnum is proud to work with the iconic singer Emma Bunton at this year’s Attitude Pride Awards. As a long-standing ally and vocal advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, Emma is the perfect host.

“At Magnum, we have long promoted queer representation behind the scenes and in front of the camera in all that we do to celebrate those who embody being true to pleasure. We’re delighted to be back as a sponsor at the Attitude Pride Awards to honour four Pride ICONS who drive real change and advocacy for the queer community.”

Last year’s winners included Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney, the Gay Liberation Front, and the Terence Higgins Trust.