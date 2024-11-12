Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón: ‘This film can change humanity’

Get to know this face, because Karla Sofía Gascón could well make history next year.

Indeed, the 51-year-old Spanish actress is widely tipped to become the first trans woman to receive an Oscar nomination for her new Netflix film, Emilia Pérez.

In the film, Karla plays a drug lord named Juan who gives up a life of crime after transitioning gender and becoming Emilia.

Karla Sofía Gascón and Adriana Paz in Emilia Pérez (Image: Netflix)

Pop star Selena Gomez plays the main character’s ex-wife, Jessi, while Adriana Paz plays Emilia’s new girlfriend, Epifanía. Avatar‘s Zoe Saldana plays the lawyer who supports Emilia through her transition.

Here, Attitude chats to Karla and Adriana about the film’s lesbian subplot, its extraordinary impact and one of the movie’s super fans: Madonna.

Is it exciting but also terrifying to be part of something making so much impact?

Karla: They are a line. And this line is too fine! Between the dream and the nightmare! Nice, amazing things happen [every] day, you learn a lot of things. On the other side, you can’t sleep! You have a lot of things in your head. A lot of people want to speak with you, and I feel disappointed in myself, as I’m not able to talk to everyone! People saying hi to me, that they love me – it’s difficult, because you want to be able to talk to everyone. But it’s like everything in this world. Everything has a positive and a negative. Sometimes people have said to me: ‘You have what you want now. Why aren’t you happy?’ It’s the essence of humanity, that we’re ungrateful beings! We’re happy in those moments that we’re not suffering. You’re cold because you’re not hot. You’re happy because you’re not suffering. Suffering is the basis of evolution. Growth. It’s the way we grow is humans. None of us want to suffer. We reject it. But it’s often the starting point for us to become better. We need to use and harness the suffering to become better people.

That’s so beautiful.

Adriana: I might cry. We all do, all the time.

[Beginning to cry] I’m hungover, so I’m already emotional!

Karla: Don’t cry! Like Madonna the other day!

What was it like, partying with Madonna?!

Karla: It was crazy!



Adrianna: Amazing.



Karla: I said: ‘Madonna, stop to cry! It’s only a movie!’



Adrianna: She was so emotional. It was the second time she saw the movie. \

Selena Gomez plays Karla’s on-screen estranged wife (Image: Netflix)

Have any other public figures said they like the film?

Karla: I’ve met a lot of people, like Cate Blanchett, who liked it; Julianne Moore liked it! All the people who saw it, Naomi Watts for example, say the same thing: ‘Thank you very much. You’re amazing, the film is amazing.’ … This film has touched the hearts and souls of a lot of people. But for me, the most important person in this journey was George Lucas and Mark Hamill – you know, Luke Skywalker! ‘Don’t be in fan mode – please control yourself!’ He was my big idol when I was young. It’s one of my best moments. I used my daughter for it – ‘Mark! My daughter wants to do a photo with you!’ My daughter said: ‘What?’ [Laughs]

Adriana: It’s a dream come true. As an actress, you desire this kind of part. It’s gets to so many people. Everybody I know who has seen it, at the end, feels so emotional. Being part of it, is amazing. And to be recognised outside of Mexico, my country, it’s amazing. ‘You’re an inspiration, you make us proud.’ My son, he’s 10, he now understands why I do this. When he came and saw the red carpet, he cried. When we won the award, I was flying back to Mexico. When I arrived, he was at the airport. He kept saying: ‘I’m so proud of you, mummy.’ [Starts crying] It’s made everything worth it. I had a long career in Mexico, in independent movies and series. Now, having this opportunity to work with these amazing – not just artists, but people – that’s it. Being a good person is so important, and working with Karla, since the first moment, she’s so nice. I’m so proud to be part of this, to be able to spread this message.

Avatar‘s Zoe Saldana plays Rita (Image: Netflix)

The biggest change the film could make – what do you hope that is? How do you hope it changes society? How do you think it could move the needle for LGBTQ people, and especially trans and gender-diverse people?

Adrianna: It’s difficult to want anything specific. ‘I want this specific change’ – I would just ask people to open their hearts and enjoy the movie. Let the film flow. Go with it. No judgement. Enjoy the music, dancing, acting; see what happens! We are all going through something. Struggling. So, open your hearts, your minds. We don’t need to fight each other.



Karla: I think this film is going to make history in many different senses. I think this film can change humanity. And normalise many different things that at the moment are hidden or marginalised. Those parts of society that are currently denigrated or not respected in the way they should be. Because, at the end of the day, we’re all human, and all deserve to be treated the same. We shouldn’t be treated differently because of our tastes, our sexual orientation. As long as we’re not harming others, there’s no reason for treating anyone differently. I think the work the film does is very important in that sense, because it allows audiences to see these people respected on-screen. And to see their actions through what they’re doing; to see everyone reflected in real life. One of the other things in the film that is there is the lesbian relationship between Emilia and Epifanía. No one really talks about it, but it’s there. It’s great that people don’t talk about it. They’ve normalised it! They accept it. And maybe there are other things people are talking about or thinking about. I think one of the most important things, the most important thing, is it gives audiences the chance to realise everybody can change.

The four of you [Karla, Adrianna, Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez] shared the 2024 Cannes Best Actress Award. That’s amazing! Where do you keep it?

Adrianna: I don’t have it! Karla is the only one who has it because she was the only one in Cannes. Of course, we didn’t know it was going to be a four! But I think we’re going to have it now, the day after tomorrow. Finally!

Emilia Pérez drops on Netflix in the UK on Wednesday 13 November 2024