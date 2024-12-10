Emilia Pérez’s Karla Sofía Gascón becomes first out trans actress to receive Golden Globe film nod

Karla Sofía Gascón has made history as the first publicly trans woman to be nominated for a Best Lead Actress in a musical or comedy film at the Golden Globe Awards.

Gascón has been nominated for her performance in Emilia Pérez. Following the announcement, the actress took to Instagram to express her emotion at being recognised by the Globes.

“It has been an overwhelming morning,” she wrote. “I had tears in my eyes when I heard the news. I want to thank everyone at the Golden Globes for this nomination, it is amazing to be recognised.”

Gascón follows in the footsteps of Michaela Jaé Rodriguez who, in 2022, made history as the first publicly trans actress to win a Golden Globe for her performance in Pose.

“Thank you to my castmates for giving the best of yourselves,” she continued. The actress’s co-stars Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana also picked up nominations in the Best Supporting Actress category.

“This nomination gives me hope for humanity,” Gascón concluded. The actress previously spoke exclusively to Attitude around the film’s release, explaining her hopes for what it could achieve.

“I think this film can change humanity”

“I think this film is going to make history in many different senses. I think this film can change humanity. And normalise many different things that at the moment are hidden or marginalised,” she said at the time. “Those parts of society that are currently denigrated or not respected in the way they should be.”

Elsewhere, it’s looking like a strong year for LGBTQ+ representation at the Globes with many out and proud queer performers picking up nods across all the major categories. In the world of film, Cynthia Erivo and Colman Domingo picked up nominations for their performances in Wicked and Sing Sing respectively.

In television, Cooper Koch was nominated for his performance in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, whilst Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning were both nominated for their work on Baby Reindeer.

Andrew Scott picked up a nomination for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series for Ripley, whilst Jodie Foster received the nod in Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series for True Detective.

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards will take place on 6 January 2025.