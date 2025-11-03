Emilia Clarke reflects on receiving her MBE and the lessons she’s learned through charity work (EXCLUSIVE)

Emilia Clarke has opened up about the pride of receiving her MBE and the lessons she’s learned through charity work as she supported the Global Gift Foundation.

Saturday night’s Gala was held at the Kimpton Fitzroy Hotel in London, marking the event’s 12th year. Clarke, serving as Honorary Chair alongside her mother Jenny and founder Maria Bravo, joined guests including Christina Milian for an evening of fine dining, live performances and fundraising.

She told Attitude on the red carpet, “Well, it’s amazing because the Global Gift Foundation is supporting my charity, SameYou. And without the Global Gift Foundation, without events like this, charities of our size wouldn’t exist. They are doing incredible, incredible work.”

The Game of Thrones star was recognised with an MBE in the 2024 New Year Honours for her services to people with brain injuries. Clarke co-founded SameYou in 2019 with her mother after surviving two life-threatening brain aneurysms. The charity focuses on improving recovery and rehabilitation for young adults with brain injuries and strokes.

Reflecting on her royal recognition, Clarke said the moment still feels surreal. “It feels lovely for me, but the most important thing is watching my mum get it. That’s pretty astonishing. Yeah, it’s really incredible.”

Maria Bravo, Nick Ede and Emilia Clarke (Image: Global Gift Foundation)

Speaking to the ongoing challenges of running a charity, Clarke admitted it’s not always easy to balance compassion with practicality. “What lessons have I learned? I think more a wish… a wish that I could help everyone,” she said.

“And when you can’t, it hurts. So, trying to work out how to make the most amount of impact, the most amount of people in the time that we have. That is a really hard lesson to learn with charities because in order for us to do the work, we have to raise as much money as possible. And it’s sort of this never-ending spiral when, ultimately, the thing that matters is the people.”

Since its launch, SameYou has campaigned to close the gap between physical and emotional recovery, partnered with leading neurorehabilitation centres, and raised awareness about the mental health impact of brain trauma.

And, founded in 2013 by entrepreneur and philanthropist Bravo, the Global Gift Foundation works to create a positive impact on the lives of women, children and families facing hardship around the world.

Through fundraising events like the annual Gala, the organisation supports projects around the world that provide access to education, healthcare and housing, as well as initiatives promoting social inclusion and empowerment.