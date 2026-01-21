Emeli Sandé confirms split from fiancée Yoana Karemova

Singer Emeli Sandé has confirmed that, after postponing her wedding date, she and Yoana Karemova are no longer engaged, having separated during the summer.

The British chart-topper said the split was due to a clash of careers, explaining that the pair agreed they both wanted to focus on their professional lives.

Speaking to The Sun this week (19 January), she said: “Sadly, we decided to separate in the summer. We both care very much for each other but needed to focus our time and energy on our music careers.”

When did Emeli Sandé come out?

Sandé and classical pianist Karemova confirmed their relationship in 2022, with Sandé sharing posts on Instagram about finding her “soul mate”, coinciding with her coming out.

“It’s taken me many years to find the strength to be myself. I’ve struggled for a long time to accept myself as I am,” she wrote in the Instagram caption.

“I’m so lucky to have found my soul mate Yoana, she’s such an extraordinary woman! Falling in love with her gave me the strength I needed,” Sandé added, followed by a wave of support.

The musicians had planned to marry in 2023 but were forced to cancel their wedding due to Sandé’s schedule.

Sandé has yet to put a label on her sexuality, having previously been married to her childhood sweetheart Adam Gouraguine in 2012, before separating two years later.

The Brit Award winner is currently working on new music, recently posting behind-the-scenes footage of herself in the studio to her Instagram followers.

“Studio going great, definitely feeling focused” – Sandé is working on new music

Smiling in the social media post, she wrote: “Studio going great, definitely feeling focused, grateful and inspired! Can’t wait for shows, new music releases and to reconnect for real. Miss you guys!”

Sandé’s most recent music release was the single ‘Roots’, which came out in November 2024, following her fifth studio album How Were We to Know, released on 17 November 2023.

