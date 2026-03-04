Elton John’s family portrait, featuring David Furnish and their sons, is hung in the National Portrait Gallery

A portrait of Sir Elton John, husband David Furnish, and their two sons, Zachary and Elijah, was unveiled by the National Portrait Gallery yesterday (3 March).

The photo was taken by US artist Catherine Opie in the library of the family’s home in Windsor and includes their pet Labradors, Joseph and Jacob.

The image shows the former Attitude cover star, 78, seated in a purple suit and a pair of coloured sunglasses only Elton could pull off.

David Furnish married Elton John on 21 December 2014

Elijah, David Furnish, Elton John and Zachary (Image: National Portrait Gallery/Catherine Opie, Regen Projects and Thomas Dane Gallery)

Furnish, 63, sits next to his husband of 11 years in a green suit, one hand resting gently on Elton’s knee.

Their sons, 15 and 13, sit either side of them in black T-shirts, one on the arm of the sofa and the other on the floor holding a dog toy, sandwiched between the family pets.

Sir Elton John and David Furnish said in a statement: “To have our family photographed by Catherine Opie and on display at the National Portrait Gallery is a huge honour.”

“We are huge admirers of her work” – Elton and Furnish praising the National Portrait Gallery photo by Catherine Opie

“We are huge admirers of her work and proud to have her beautiful and poignant images in our collection,” the pair continued.

In a behind-the-scenes video posted by the National Portrait Gallery to their Instagram, Elton grew emotional as he expressed how proud he was of his children and husband while admiring the photo.

The National Portrait Gallery praised the portrait for bringing the LGBTQ+ icon to the national gallery.

“In celebration of LGBTQ+ representation” – The National Portrait Gallery praised the portrait for Elton and his family

In a statement, they said: “The commissioning of this portrait marks a remarkable opportunity for the NPG to bring together an artist and sitters in celebration of LGBTQ+ representation, philanthropic work and highly regarded photographic art.”

The National Portrait Gallery currently features Elton in 12 portraits spanning his acclaimed career, from his overnight success in 1970 to 2026.