Eliad Cohen and Papa Party invite you to celebrate queer independence at London’s HERE at Outernet in June

June is Pride month and as always there will be no shortage of Pride-ful events taking place up and down the country to celebrate being able to love who you love.

To celebrate 75 years of independence for the queer community of Tel Aviv, Eliad Cohen and Papa Party are bringing ’75,’ to London’s HERE at Outernet.

The one-night-only event will also be a celebration of 75 years of freedom to love who you want to love and being who you want to be.

’75’ follows on from Cohen’s Tel Aviv Beach Party held at London’s Coronet five years ago. Eurovision legend, Dana International, performed live with Suri, Asaf Dolev, and Teddy Clarks also providing music.

Cohen is promising a night like no other as the infamous party thrower takes over the 2,000 person capacity club space.

Cohen and Papa Party are working with leading VFX designers to transform the cutting-edge space into an immersive one-of-a-kind event.

Over a dozen performers, choreographed shows, and live PAs will join DJs during the six-hour-marathon performance.

Music will be provided by Ari Houmous, DJ Suri, and Tomo Woodland. What’s more, a very special guest is still yet to be announced. So, keep your eyes and ear open for more info!

This isn’t one night that you’ll forget lightly!

Eliad Cohen founded Papa Party in 2011 during Tel Aviv Pride. It has hosted world-class DJs, and been home to some exceptional performances over the years.

The Papa Party Tour visits over 33 countries every year and is currently the most followed gay party ever.

’75’ will take place at HERE at Outernet (Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 8LH) on Thursday 15 June.

Doors open at 8pm with last entry being granted at 10pm. Things will then wrap up around 2am on Friday 16 June.

Tickets are available here.