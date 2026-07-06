Turkey refuses LGBTQ+ Virgin Voyages cruise from docking over ‘moral values’

Turkish authorities refused a Virgin Voyages cruise from docking, forcing the ship to reroute and cancel planned destination stops.

The cruise was a 10-day “Athens to Venice” trip originally scheduled to stop in Kuşadası, on Turkey’s western Aegean coast, and Istanbul, but rerouted to Cairo and Crete instead.

Local authorities said the ship was denied entry because it was chartered by LGBTQ+ groups “known for behaviours incompatible with the fabric of our society and our moral values.”

Organiser Rich Campbell condemned Turkey for barring the gay cruise from docking

Organised by Atlantis Events, the world’s largest gay travel company, its president and CEO, Rich Campbell, dubbed the entry ban “stunning”.

Campbell told CNN: “It’s pretty stunning, to be honest. I mean, and the reasoning behind it is that it’s a gay group.”

“It’s very concerning to me when a country decides they can pick and choose which tourists are allowed in and which are not,” he added.

Performer Patti LuPone said she was “shocked” after the cruise she was performing on was refused to anchor

The moment reportedly marked the first time in 30 years that the cruise had been barred from docking in a country, since it was “actively told we may not berth here because of who we are,” said Campbell.

Broadway icon Patti LuPone, performing on the cruise, appeared outraged via a social media statement condemning the ban, writing: “I am shocked.”

“The Atlantis cruise I am performing on next week has been banned from entering Turkey. A ship – a magnificent ship – full of gay men. And me. Denied entry to Turkey simply because of who is on board,” LuPone penned.

“I am furious” – LuPone condemning Turkish authorities

“I am furious, but I am sailing, as the ship will make other ports of call. I am ready to perform for all the wonderful men on this Atlantis cruise, who deserve so much better than this.”

The news comes shortly after approximately 50 people were detained at a Pride event in Istanbul on Sunday (28 June), after a decade-long ban – highlighting ongoing concerns for the future of LGBTQ+ rights across the nation.

While homosexuality is not illegal in Turkey, queer people face increasing threats. With no anti-discrimination laws in place, and with anti-gay rhetoric often used by the county’s politicians, human rights organisations have, and are, calling for action.