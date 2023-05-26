Dua Lipa debuts Barbie song ‘Dance The Night’ and everyone is loving it!

Let’s just say it – the promo campaign for the Barbie movie is god-tier. The latest we’ve got is the release of Dua Lipa’s track ‘Dance The Night’, which is a total and utter bop! No questions!

Everyone seems to be in agreement that the song released on Friday (26 May) is perfection.

The music video debuted simultaneously and sees the ‘Dance The Night’ singer turn up to film the number before a giant disco ball crashes to the floor.

In between brief clips from a dance number from the film (we presume set to Dua’s song) we see Dua dancing on a giant staircase, around the ruined glitterball, and also atop a giant pink high heel.

And people are understandably in love with everything about ‘Dance The Night’, which sounds like it could have come straight from Dua’s 2020 album, Future Nostalgia.

Commenting on Dua’s Instagram post of the video the official Barbie account commented: “Perfection 😍”.

Donatella Versace added “💜💜💜💜” while someone else wrote: “Love love love it – so catchy!”

On Twitter people also had similar reactions.

One person tweeted: “you ask for a pop banger and dua lipa gives it to you”

you ask for a pop banger and dua lipa gives it to you #barbie pic.twitter.com/UfheYgadb8 — ❦ (@prettynostalgla) May 26, 2023

Someone else also typed: “OBSESSED”. They also described it as “An infectious, uplifting, sugary, dance-tastic bop!!”

Dua Lipa’s track for #Barbie ‘Dance The Night’ is everything I wanted to be. An infectious, uplifting, sugary, dance-tastic bop!! I am OBSESSED!

🪩💕🪩💕🪩💕🪩💕🪩💕🪩💕🪩 pic.twitter.com/faYZZWtfwW — Luke Hearfield @ Cannes 🎥🇫🇷 (@LukeHearfield) May 26, 2023

“Dua lipa never made a bad song man what an impeccable woman.. barbie’s song is perfect,” tweeted someone else in Portuguese.

a dua lipa nunca fez uma música ruim cara que mulher impecável.. a música da barbie ta perfeita — juliana (@jumcuri) May 26, 2023

Another person wrote of the team behind the film: “They *know* what they’re doing”

It's crazy how the song from the very first teaser was the dua lipa song…



And the Barbie by Aqua remix at the end, Marvel could NEVER pull off a post credit like that. Especially since they explicitly said the song wouldn't be used months ago.



They *know* what they're doing https://t.co/rJzLS4QuW5 — Bachir (Daphne Blake stan account) (@BachirWho) May 25, 2023

We have to agree, this has been planned and executed perfectly so far. We just can’t wait for July when the film is released!

Dua Lipa was revealed to be part of the star-studded film through the release of glossy new cast posters last month.

She will join Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who lead the cast as the main versions of Barbie and Ken.

The film also stars Nicola Coughlan, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans. Hari Nef, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, and Connor Swindells will also feature as well.

Barbie is out on 21 July 2023.