Dua Lipa debuts Barbie song ‘Dance The Night’ and everyone is loving it!
"You ask for a pop banger and dua lipa gives it to you"
Let’s just say it – the promo campaign for the Barbie movie is god-tier. The latest we’ve got is the release of Dua Lipa’s track ‘Dance The Night’, which is a total and utter bop! No questions!
Everyone seems to be in agreement that the song released on Friday (26 May) is perfection.
The music video debuted simultaneously and sees the ‘Dance The Night’ singer turn up to film the number before a giant disco ball crashes to the floor.
In between brief clips from a dance number from the film (we presume set to Dua’s song) we see Dua dancing on a giant staircase, around the ruined glitterball, and also atop a giant pink high heel.
And people are understandably in love with everything about ‘Dance The Night’, which sounds like it could have come straight from Dua’s 2020 album, Future Nostalgia.
Commenting on Dua’s Instagram post of the video the official Barbie account commented: “Perfection 😍”.
Donatella Versace added “💜💜💜💜” while someone else wrote: “Love love love it – so catchy!”
On Twitter people also had similar reactions.
One person tweeted: “you ask for a pop banger and dua lipa gives it to you”
Someone else also typed: “OBSESSED”. They also described it as “An infectious, uplifting, sugary, dance-tastic bop!!”
“Dua lipa never made a bad song man what an impeccable woman.. barbie’s song is perfect,” tweeted someone else in Portuguese.
Another person wrote of the team behind the film: “They *know* what they’re doing”
We have to agree, this has been planned and executed perfectly so far. We just can’t wait for July when the film is released!
Dua Lipa was revealed to be part of the star-studded film through the release of glossy new cast posters last month.
She will join Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who lead the cast as the main versions of Barbie and Ken.
The film also stars Nicola Coughlan, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans. Hari Nef, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, and Connor Swindells will also feature as well.
Barbie is out on 21 July 2023.