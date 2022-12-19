Drag Race’s Vanity Milan beats the haters with defiant statement

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World‘s Vanity Milan has posted a triumphant statement following the series’ latest episode.

Warning: spoilers for Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World ahead!

The series’ semi-finals saw the queens act in the movie, Spy Queens. Victoria Scone decided the roles after winning lip-sync the week prior.

Sadly, Vanity struggled throughout. After the Y2Gay 2000s Club Kids runway category, Vanity landed in the bottom opposite Silky Nutmeg Ganache.

As the top two, Victoria and Rita Baga lip-synced, with the latter winning. Rita then sent Vanity home.

Canada’s Drag Race vs The World’s Vanity Milan (Image: World of Wonder/BBC)

Posting on social media on Saturday (17 December) Vanity proved she had risen above her haters after Drag Race UK season three.

“After RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S3, I felt the lowest I had ever felt,” she said. “I received non-stop hate and was constantly made to feel bad for my placement because I was ‘carried through the season’ due to the colour of my skin and being the only Black queen on my season.”

Continuing, she said: “That stuck with me for a long time, and there were moments where I wanted to quit drag. I pushed myself and continued because I never wanted to disappoint or let anyone down, but deep down in the back of my mind, I felt like a disappointment.”

Vanity thanked her husband for making sure “I was taken care of while I was entertaining others!”

She then goes on to say that she wanted “redemption” after Drag Race UK.

“I wanted to show the naysayers that Vanity Milan had more to offer. Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World called, and I answered. After last night’s episode, I can proudly and loudly say: ‘I am an icon, I am a legend, and I am the moment, no matter my placement,’ she said proudly and defiantly.

As well as fans, numerous Drag Race sisters responded to Vanity. The winner of Drag Race UK: Uk vs the World, Blu Hydrangea, wrote: ” You def didn’t need a redemption, but I have never seen someone with that much of a glow up on Drag Race! You slayed the whole season”.

Vanity replied: “You’re right I didn’t need redemption, I wanted to show that without a national lockdown and not being turned away by designers what I could do this time around. ATE, SLAYED, Left no crumbs..”

Similarly, Vanity’s fellow Drag Race UK season three sister, Scarlett Harlett, described Vanity as an “icon, plain & simple”.

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World airs on the BBC iPlayer.