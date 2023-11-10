Drag Race UK: Fans ‘fuming’ over latest elimination

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK fans are “fuming” over the latest elimination from the competition.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

On Thursday (9 November) the remaining queens took part in the acting challenge, dividing into pairs to take on three different stories.

Ginger Johnson and Kate Butch took Holedark, Cara Melle and Michael Marouli had Footballers’ Wags, and Tomara Thomas and DeDelicious took Femmerdale. All the pairs won plaudits from the judges with RuPaul commenting that, after giving a RuPeter badge to Kate Butch (finally!), picking a bottom two from the other pairs was difficult.

Ultimately, it came down to the number of laughs, and Cara Melle and Michael Marouli had to lipsync for their lives. After all was said and done it was the former who was told to sashay away.

The result clearly came as a shock to everyone on set with all the queens at the back of the stage looking gagged. Cara herself was emotional before bringing the sass back for her exit line: “I have one last thing to say… you’re welcome for my presence!”

After the episode aired fans gave their reactions to the elimination of someone many viewed as a frontrunner from the start.

“You deserved better,” one Drag Race UK fan wrote on X.

Referencing Cara Melle’s slip on the Drag Race UK runway during the lipsync one person described the queen as “flawless.” Another added that Cara’s elimination was “the first elimination in a while to make me emotional.” They also wrote, “Cara Melle leaving without snatching the crown, in all honesty, is something i didn’t see coming.”

this is the first elimination in a while to make me emotional 🥲 Cara Melle leaving without snatching the crown, in all honesty, is something i didn't see coming… #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/DGTnxzTWiN — 𝔞𝔭𝔦𝔣𝔣𝔞𝔫𝔶 🪩 (@dragraceher) November 9, 2023

Also picking up on Cara’s slip another fan said: “I don’t care if she fell — she still won that lip sync for me.”

I don’t care if she fell — she still won that lip sync for me #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/m8XfvenlLN — belakboy (@itsbelakboy) November 10, 2023

“IM FUCKINGGGGGG FUMING,” another Drag Race UK typed sharing a gif of Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard raging.

CARA MELLE JUST SENT GOT HOME IM FUCKINGGGGGG FUMING 😡😡😡😡😡 #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/d6u9Lh5M7N — jules (@JulioSalabarria) November 10, 2023

“Cara Melle you will be THOROUGHLY MISSED. icon and 100% a drag race uk legend,” someone also typed.

now this is a cinematic masterpiece.



Cara Melle you will be THOROUGHLY MISSED. icon and 100% a drag race uk legend <3 #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/eavQRKW0qD — *ੈ✩‧₊˚ frey ‧₊˚✩*ੈ (@bobbytheb3st) November 9, 2023

But while people lamented Cara’s elimination, others celebrated a long-awaited win for Kate Butch.

One person also shared a gif of the Oprah audience going wild alongside the caption: “KATE BUTCH WON HER FIRST BADGE”

Others also applauded Kate for her camp runway look. “THE MOTHER THAT YOU ARE,” one person wrote, while another Drag Race UK said: “She MURDERED this”.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK airs every Thursday from 9pm on BBC Three and the BBC iPlayer.