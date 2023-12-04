Drag Race UK’s Cara Melle responds to speculation around finale absence

Star of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Cara Melle, has responded to the speculation around why she was absent from the series five finale episode.

The episode, which ultimately saw Ginger Johnson crowned the winner, saw all the eliminated queens minus Cara return to dance in the final challenge. They also all strutted the runway one last time serving finale eleganza.

However, Cara was notably missing as she had been the week before which then was explained by an illness.

Still, her absence from the finale didn’t stop people from wondering where she was. After all, when Drag Race UK series five started she was strongly believed to be a frontrunner.

But posting on Instagram on Sunday (3 December) Cara gave her response. In her Instagram stories, she wrote: “To all those homosapions out there thinking and commenting that I was lying about being sick for the RPDRUK5 Finale (and also creating rumors about my elimination)… you are hilaaaariously cute.

“As if I need to lie, and baby I would never want to miss a TV opportunity willingly… I’m a fuckin Leo bitch.”

Cara Melle explains her absence from Drag Race UK S5 finale (Image: Instagram/@tastemycaramelle)

The US queen also showed off the outfit she would have worn for the final runway had she been there.

She shared several images revealing an extravagant and goddess-appropriate gold bejeweled dress. Alongside this, she added the caption: “The Finale look you all deserved.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is streaming on the BBC player now.