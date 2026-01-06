Drag Race winner Tyra Sanchez announces plans to sue RuPaul, Michelle Visage and World of Wonder

Tyra Sanchez, winner of season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race, has announced plans to sue RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and World of Wonder Productions.

In a Facebook post, Tyra – whose legal name is James Ross – shared details of the intended lawsuit, which she said were made public in the spirit of “transparency”, claiming her words might be twisted.

“Before blogs attempt to paint me how they see fit. Here’s my full transparency regarding my lawsuit against RuPaul’s Drag Race,” she said.

“Emotional distress, defamation, false light, and tortious interference” – Tyra Sanchez claims against RuPaul, Michelle Visage and WOW

According to a draft legal complaint posted online by Tyra, Ross intends to bring claims of “emotional distress, defamation, false light, and tortious interference” against RuPaul, Michelle Visage and World of Wonder Productions.

The lawsuit states: “Plaintiff James Ross (‘Ross’), professionally known as Tyra Sanchez, asserts claims against RuPaul Andre Charles (‘RuPaul’), Michelle Visage (‘Visage’), and World of Wonder Productions (‘WOW’) for intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation, false light, and tortious interference with prospective economic advantage.”

Tyra claims that the defendants have engaged in what she describes as a long-term pattern of conduct designed to harm her professional reputation. According to her statement, “For over a decade, Defendants, acting collectively and in concert, have engaged in a pattern of conduct designed to discredit, disparage, and destroy Ross’s professional reputation.”

She also alleges that RuPaul, Visage, and WOW acted with a “reckless disregard for the truth”, which she says led to “hatred, harassment, and ostracisation within the entertainment industry and among the public”.

“Yet it doesn’t compare to the fumes of the crematorium” – Tyra to the late Vivienne on social media after her passing

Tyra has long been a controversial figure in the Drag Race world after getting into several online disputes with her fellow queens. One particularly contentious incident occurred when the late Vivienne passed away in 2025, to which the season two queen tweeted: “Yet it doesn’t compare to the fumes of the crematorium,” in response to an old Vivienne tweet.

RuPaul spoke out after the tweet went viral for its insensitivity, posting a clip of himself slapping Tyra during a season two acting challenge, which Tyra claims in her statement was “a calculated provocation intended to humiliate and encourage renewed harassment”.

Regarding Visage, the lawsuit highlights a statement by the long-standing Drag Race judge suggesting Tyra’s victory in season two was undeserved. The claim says, “This deliberate narrative that Ross’s Season 2 victory was undeserved fuelled years of harassment, blackballing and reputational harm.”

Tyra further states that although Visage later apologised to her privately, the lack of a public acknowledgment “left the damaging narrative uncorrected”.

“Fair warning: DO NOT attend RuPaul’s DragCon on May 12, 2018. Don’t say I didn’t warn you” – Tyra tweeted causing police involvement

The Drag Race star also alleges “ridicule, harassment, and threats of violence” by WOW after the streamer claimed she tried to “blow up DragCon”, following a concerning tweet.

“Fair warning: DO NOT attend RuPaul’s DragCon on May 12, 2018. Don’t say I didn’t warn you,” she wrote. Tyra says the tweet led to media coverage, police, and FBI involvement, resulting in “ridicule, harassment, and threats of violence”.

The lawsuit further cites a “pattern of defamatory storylines” by WOW, including alleged humiliation by other queens, which Tyra claims contributed to death threats and ongoing harassment.

She writes that these actions resulted in reputational harm, harassment, emotional distress and economic losses, therefore is seeking compensation for the damages caused.

Attitude has contacted RuPaul, Michelle Visage and World of Wonder Productions for comment.

